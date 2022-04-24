Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns topless in bikini bottoms

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is wowing fully topless and wearing only skimpy bikini bottoms. The Russian-born star is finally wrapping up the photos summarizing her recent Costa Rica vacation, where it’s been lush nature, lots of bikini action, plus some unusual wellness including a river bath.

Nastia posted for her 1.1 million Instagram followers while sharing another batch of photos from her retreat, with this post dedicated to the stunning “views” she says she’ll never get over.

Nastia Liukin wows in a topless shot

Liukin opened her back to the camera and seemingly held something that her eyes were fixated on. The blonde was amid greenery and outdoors as the sun-bronzed her bare back, with fans seeing her in just a purple pair of bikini bottoms.

Nastia wowed with her toned body and gold medal legs, with the gallery also including a fiery ocean sunset, Nastia’s Chanel shoes, plus a blurry shot of her in a chic yellow evening dress.

The five-time Olympic medalist then included more nature moments, plus a heart drawn in the sand and amid lapping waves.

“Will never be over these views @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon,” she captioned the gallery as fans left more than 10,000 likes.

Nastia, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, largely makes headlines these days for her successful business ventures and wowing Insta posts. The APL collaborator last year proved a sell-out with her sneaker collab. She also boasts a Volition skincare line, plus a brand deal with retailer Pottery Barn. Nastia is also a regular influencer. In a recent snap and while in a tight pink dress, she promoted hair wellness product Nutrafol, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been taking @nutrafol for my hair issues (hi, 18 years of slicked-back gymnastics ponytails) and I’m starting to see results, which makes me so happy!! My goal is to wean off extensions and get my hair to the healthiest it’s ever been! Link in my stories for a discount 💗 #nutrafol #nutrafolpartner.”

Liukin has also influenced for Dove and Olay beauty, plus Revolve clothing and the Facebook app.

Nastia Liukin is selling her own clothes online

Nastia has also revealed she’s selling her unwanted clothes on resale app Vinted – the app paid her for the shout-out.

“Selling some of my favorite past looks on Vinted (yes, even THE pink dress from Tokyo!!). Download the app and go follow me on my Vinted Closet: Nastia Liukin! #ad,” she wrote earlier this year.