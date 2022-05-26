Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns pantless for latex flower power

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has ditched the pants for a skintight latex bodysuit as she goes girly and light-hearted amid a sea of flowers. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been making swimwear headlines of late as she ushers in Texas’ heat in a bikini, but the vibes were not pool ones in an Instagram share posted earlier this week.

Sizzling with her Gold Medal body on show, Nastia wowed her 1.1 million followers, also sending big love to her photographer.

Nastia Liukin stuns in latex with flowers

Posing indoors, laughing, and dwarfed by a massive and lavish floral display, Nastia peeped her super-slim and toned hips as she wore a long-sleeved and skintight gray bodysuit in the kinds of latex mogul Kim Kardashian would approve of.

So into her laugh her eyes were closed, the Russian-born star stunned as she wore her long blonde hair down, with little context offered other than a caption.

Nastia told fans:

“Trust your heart and gut even when it’s a little scary… because it could lead to moments and feelings like these 💜🎞 @beckleyco on film.”

When it comes to interiors anything, Nastia is queen. Earlier in the pandemic, the blonde inked herself a lucrative deal with home retailer Pottery Barn, one seeing the brand furnish Nastia’s Dallas, TX home entirely in its merch. The muted accent and impeccable finish landed Nastia a profile with Architectural Digest.

Nastia Liukin snags Pottery Barn Deal

Last year, Pottery Barn introduced its newest celebrity face, sharing a stunning shot of Nastia and writing:

“At home with Nastia Liukin 🏠 After a storied gymnastics career (with five Olympic medals to boot 👏) @nastialiukin returned to her Texas roots and bought a charming Dallas home brimming with potential. She partnered with our Design Crew expert Kelli B. from Pottery Barn Knox St. to transform her space into a welcoming refuge to call home (as seen in @archdigest!).”

Speaking of her humble upbringing back in Russia, Nastia told AD: “The way I grew up in my parents’ home—they were world champions and Olympic gold medalists as well—we never had any Olympic medals or memorabilia out in the open. It was something that we, of course, are proud of, but it wasn’t anything that we felt the need to display or show. That is just kind of the way that I have also designed and created my home.”