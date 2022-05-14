Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns pantless at grocery store

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has shared a photo that fans might agree is one of her best. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been looking back at it via recent Instagram stories, with one seeing her show off a grocery store look that was all legs.

Nastia posed amid shelves of snacks, possibly throwing shade at fans who suggest she doesn’t eat – the Russian-born star has a history of clapping back over her weight, having even made 2020 headlines for an anorexia storm.

Nastia Liukin is all legs in unusual grocery store shoot

The photo showed Liukin posing confidently and backed by shelves of colorful snacks that largely included every flavor of Kettle Chips under the sun. The blonde wore only a patterned and loose white shirt with cowgirl-style tassels hanging from it, also wearing her signature blonde locks slightly curled and loose around her shoulders.

Nastia flashed her Gold Medal legs in the no-pants look, holding a drink and tagging her photographer, plus pal Britt St.George.

With no caption, fans were left in the dark as to context.

Nastia does not leave her 1.1 million Instagram followers in the dark over her diet, though. When she has something to say, she says it.

Nastia Liukin poses from a grocery aisle. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia Liukin says ‘sorry’ if her body is ‘triggering to you’

In October 2020, the gymnast wound up in the news after a fan said she was encouraging looking like a “borderline” anorexic. Firing back, Nastia wrote:

“This week I got a DM that really triggered me in so many ways,” adding: “It made me feel: defeated, pissed, sad, annoyed, confused, shocked, and many other feelings. If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we’ve gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive.”

“This is ME. This is my body. While I’ve always been thin, I’ve not always been strong. I’m proud to say that I am truly stronger now than I’ve ever been. I’m sorry if my body is triggering to you,” the Dallas resident added.

Nastia regularly updates her fans with her monster appetite, seemingly filling her plate with both healthy and high-protein dishes, plus meals out and the occasional slice of pizza.