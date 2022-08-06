Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns mid-air for thigh-highs flip

Nastia Liukin smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her jaw-dropping skillset as she reminds fans of what it takes to win gold.

The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist retired aged just 22 back in 2012, but she hasn’t lost the skills.

Posting to her Instagram this weekend, Nastia shared throwbacks from what she claims is her favorite shoot – the Russian-born star had been snapped mid-air, back flipping, and in a tight leotard and boots look.

The photo showed Nastia flipping her muscle machine of a body across a room and shot far out.

Wearing a tight gold leotard and statement black thigh boots, the blonde showed off her toned legs and shoulders while elongating her limbs via the heeled footwear as she wrote:

“My favorite shoot I’ve done in my entire career.”

Nastia Liukin flips mid-air. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia continues her gymnast streak via the annual Nastia Cup, although her activities these days are largely promotional and include an active influencer presence on Instagram.

Nastia Liukin shows off stretches to promote milk

Earlier this year, Nastia took fans back to a drink she swears got her through the Olympic days – good old-fashioned chocolate milk. In a promo for Gonna Need Milk, the Moscow native showed her morning routine as she prepped her day and hit trails in Texas. She told fans:

“Come with me for a morning hike! #AD I love moving my body outdoors, especially in the summer season. I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery because it has natural electrolytes for hydration and high quality protein. I’ve been drinking milk to recover since training for the Games! What’s your favorite way to drink milk?!”

Nastia Liukin snapped up by brands

Liukin has also influenced for Facebook App, Olay and Dove skincare, and Pottery Barn – the latter comes as a full-blown deal, with the home retailer having kitted out her Dallas home in its entirety. Nastia has, however, moved homes in 2022. Last month, she posed in a pink bikini and from an outdoor pool, stating:

“Well hello again ig fam! sorry for being VERY mia lately – but i’m back + all moved into my new home that I cannot wait to show you more of… but for now, here’s one of the best parts about it.”

Liukin is followed by Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney. Also keeping tabs on her is country singer Jessie James Decker.