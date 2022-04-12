Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns in swimsuit handstand

Nastia Liukin poses, smiling at the 2019 ESPY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is dropping jaws as she delivers a flawless handstand while in a skimpy swimsuit. The 33-year-old five-time Olympic medalist continues her gymnast streak despite having retired back in 2012, and it was a full-on strength display in her latest Instagram share.

Posting for her 1.1 million followers, the Moscow native wowed with her flawless Gold Medal body visible. She enjoyed a massive outdoor showoff, posing while on vacation and proving she’s still got it.

Nastia Liukin stuns in swimsuit showoff

Nastia’s opening snap showed her at the edge of an outdoor pool, backed by a fiery sunset. The APL collaborator was at a perfect 180 degrees, seen upside-down and pointing her feet as she maintained a handstand.

Liukin wasn’t hiding her famous figure, either. The beauty blogger donned a backless and thong swimsuit in black, highlighting her slender frame and muscly legs.

Further footage and photos showed the star’s luxurious Hacienda AltaGracia digs as she enjoys Costa Rica, plus a quick bathroom selfie as Nastia wore a green spandex workout set and a Celine cross-body bag.

“Me in my natural habitat,” the gymnast wrote, tagging the resort hosting her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nastia Liukin (@nastialiukin) Nastia was only 22 when she retired, although her legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup, now in its 13th year. Liukin has also opened up about quitting the beam and the lifestyle shocks she faced while not being pro anymore.

“I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey, your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness,” she told The Cut.

The Volition partner continued: “I remember walking into a regular gym, not a gymnastics gym, and looking at the equipment and thinking, “What are these things?” I had no idea what to do and how to use this equipment because my whole life was so structured.” Liukin has since faced accusations of being underweight, with 2020 seeing her clap back over an anorexia storm as she defended “My BODY.”

Nastia’s Instagram is a hotspot for fellow gymnasts, with several stars in the field following her, including Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.