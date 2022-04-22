Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns in swimsuit dive

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning while diving into Costa Rica’s waters and doing it in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has spent much of mid-April putting her Gold Medal body on show during a luxurious wellness retreat, and her 1.1 million Instagram followers this week got even more action.

Appearing to wrap up the travels taking her away from her Dallas, TX base, Nastia shared tender moments with her beau before showing off her famous figure in a cut-out bathing suit and diving into the water.

Nastia Liukin wows in swimsuit diving photo

The APL collaborator snapped herself close up in the opening couple’s snap, then showed off her diving skills with a rear view as she pointed her Olympic feet and delivered a perfect ocean dive.

Here, fans saw Nastia’s toned back and peachy rear as she went thongy, with subsequent photos showing a gorgeous sunset with a poolside fire, more daytime sunbathing, plus oceanside poses with the man Nastia hasn’t said much about.

Tagging herself at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas, Nastia name-dropped the luxurious property in her caption, one reading:

“The best days (with you) here @casachameleonhotels 🐚.”

Travel-loving Nastia, who spends summers in Mexico and winters at her snowy Montana cabin, has been cramming her Instagram with content surrounding her zen Costa Rican retreat, even sharing a nature-embracing river bath as she flaunted her bikini body.

Shouting out the AltaGracia property she stayed at during the first part of her stay, Nastia described her immersive experience, telling fans:

“The river bath is tucked away in El Rio is our natural river bath, which sets the tone for this immersive experience. Starting with a cleansing of the aura, you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing. Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body.”

Nastia Liukin’s brand deals include Pottery Barn

Liukin didn’t confirm if she was getting paid to influence, but plenty else does. The savvy star has, in the past, promoted Dove and Olay beauty, Facebook App, plus Pottery Barn, with which she has an ongoing partnership.

“Because we were working on this project in a pandemic, I wasn’t able to see or touch any of the pieces beforehand — something that’s usually essential for me when purchasing furniture. But, the Pottery Barn Design Crew made me feel so confident in our selections, and I’m so happy with how it turned out,” she stated, per Lonny.