Nastia Liukin walks the red carpet at the 2019 Gold Meets Golden Event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nastia Liukin turned heads in a flattering black dress.

The gymnast rocked the outfit while on a date night with her boyfriend, Ben.

She wore a black minidress with lace detailing and several cutouts, showing off her fantastic physique.

Nastia paired it with a black crossbody bag and nude-colored heels.

She wore her hair slicked back and put on a natural makeup look.

From wearing tight spandex to bikini photoshoots, Nastia has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Nastia Liukin’s Olympics career

Nastia is most known for her very successful gymnastics career. She currently has five Olympic gold medals and has become an overall national champion several times. The gymnast officially retired from gymnastics back in 2012 but has not stopped being involved.

She shared a picture under the upcoming Olympics building and revealed her new staff role in the caption: “OLYMPIC dreams will be made here in just 6 years… 💫 honored and excited to be part of the athlete’s commission for the @la28games.”

For the photos, she wore a black and white tracksuit with a white top underneath.

She paired the look with her signature slicked-back bun hairstyle and white trainers.

In addition to this new role with the 2028 games, Nastia currently works as an NBC correspondent for gymnastics.

Nastia Liukin supports Selma Blair

In the same date-night black outfit, Nastia attended this week’s Dancing with the Stars night to support her close friend and contestant, Selma Blair.

Selma recently shocked the world when she announced that she was withdrawing from the dance show due to her physical illness. She was diagnosed with MS back in 2018.

Nastia took to social media to share pictures with Selma after her last dance of the competition and captioned it with the heartwarming message, “dear @selmablair, thank you for truly and simply being YOU – while you are stunning on the outside, what’s even greater is your heart of gold that shines so brightly and radiates positivity toward everyone around you. seeing it in person last night was a moment I will never forget.”

This isn’t the first time Nastia has been on that ballroom floor.

She competed on Season 20 of Dancing With The Stars in 2015 and finished as a semifinalist. She was partnered with iconic celebrity dancer Derek Hough. She also made a guest appearance during the show’s Season 27 and danced with Selma’s partner, Sasha Farber.