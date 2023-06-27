Gymnastics fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are buzzing over Nastia Liukin’s latest Instagram post, which captures the Olympic gold medalist posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

The first photo, shot at night, shows Liukin looking directly at the camera in a black, braless dress that highlights her stunning physique.

The gold necklace and earrings she’s wearing add a touch of elegance, while the silver watch and bracelet provide a subtle yet stylish contrast.

Her blonde hair is neatly tied up in a bun, giving her a chic and sophisticated look that perfectly complements the romantic backdrop.

In the second photo, Liukin turns away from the camera, revealing her almost bare back. The slight blurriness of the shot adds a dreamy quality to the image, making it appear like a still from a romantic film.

The third photo shows Liukin facing the camera once again, this time in a slightly different pose that showcases her toned upper body. The dress she’s wearing rests softly against her skin, and the low-cut neckline adds a hint of allure.

The fourth photo is perhaps the most experimental of the bunch, with Liukin completely out of focus and the Eiffel Tower in crisp detail behind her. It’s a daring move that pays off, as it creates an intriguing and artistic contrast between the sharpness of the tower and the softness of Liukin’s silhouette.

The final photo is a breathtaking shot of the Eiffel Tower itself, lit up against the night sky with the moon hovering above it like a luminous halo. It’s a fitting end to an already stunning collection of images, and Liukin’s simple yet heartfelt caption of “je t’aime 🩶” only adds to the overall sense of romance and beauty.

For those who have been following Liukin’s career both on and off the mat, this latest Instagram post is just another example of her impeccable taste and style.

Whether she’s performing gravity-defying feats of athleticism or posing for photos in one of the world’s most iconic cities, Liukin always manages to look effortlessly chic and sophisticated.