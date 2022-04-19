Gymnast Nastia Liukin stuns in bikini sunbathe

Nastia Liukin smiles in a close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin turns heads while topping off her tan in a super-tiny bikini. The 32-year-old former athlete has made headlines galore for sharing her jungle-wrapped Costa Rica vacation over Easter, with a new snap bringing in more swimwear action.

Nastia updated her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, sharing stunning ocean-view photos from an infinity pool and definitely reminding fans that she travels in style.

Nastia Liukin stuns in bikini from Costa Rica

Having already shared a river bath and footage from the luxurious Alta Gracia resort hotel, the gymnast updated from a different property, this time tagging the Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas hotel, where the pool perks were not ignored.

Liukin opened plonked on a curved white lounger and from an outdoor pool while showing off her Gold Medal body in a banded and peep-hole red bikini.

Flaunting her super-long legs and toned abs, the APL collaborator also donned her signature hat and shades finish, with further shots showing Costa Rica’s greenery, plus the sea-view pool setting where Nastia was hanging out. A full-length snap showed the blonde padding around at the edge of a pool while in her bikini, and yes, she returned for more sunbathing action.

Nastia also posed thigh-deep in waters for another figure-flaunting pose, although she did return clothed and in a cute matching pants set while enjoying a terrace furnished with a Buddha.

Joking that she isn’t attending the Coachella music festival this year, Nastia wrote: “Hello from nochella 🌞 aka @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Liukin’s stay has been glam and wellness-filled. The leggy star has also shown her flexibility, marking her Costa Rica arrival with a wowing and poolside bikini handstand and proving she’s still got it. Nastia retired from professional gymnastics aged just 22 back in 2012.

Nastia Liukin felt ‘lost’ after retirement

“I felt so lost for a good year,” she told The Cut as she covered quitting the beam. “I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness.”

Nastia added: “I remember walking into a regular gym, not a gymnastics gym, and looking at the equipment and thinking, “What are these things?”

Liukin now keeps fit with boxing, Pilates, hikes, and walks with dog Harvey.