Gymnast Nastia Liukin shows off leggy bathroom minidress

Nastia Liukin smiling in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is all legs in a weekend bathroom showoff as she continues to up her fashion game. The 32-year-old Russian-born star remains popular despite having retired back in 2012, and her 1.1 million Instagram followers just got treated to a brand new look.

Posting on Saturday, the five-time Olympic medalist flaunted her Gold Medal body in a thigh-skimming minidress, seemingly enjoying the perks of a hotel room.

Nastia Liukin stuns in minidress selfie

Nastia posed backed by windows overlooking New York City. The APL collaborator hid her face, but not her figure, as she snapped herself by a pristine and deep-soaking tub.

Showing off her killer pins, Liukin posed in a lavender leather minidress, going strappy and leggy as she slightly folded one leg and wore only a flashy watch for accessories.

The influencer and Instagram favorite wore her signature blonde locks down, also affording an air of mystery as she opted out of a caption.

Fans have, however, seen Nastia gushing about returning to the Big Apple. She lives in Dallas, TX.

Nastia Liukin takes a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia had marked her presence in NYC just a few days ago, posing in acid-wash jeans and a tiny white crop top as she modeled colorful sneakers and held a takeout iced coffee. Enjoying downtown activity, the blonde told fans: “Back like we never left.” Liukin was raised by Russian Olympic gymnast parents, moving to the U.S. as a child and largely living in Louisiana and Texas. In 2021, Nastia jetted out to Tokyo for the Olympics, where she largely presented and offered commentary.

Nastia Liukin has a Pottery Barn deal

The pandemic has afforded Nastia a chance to speak about her home, one entirely furnished by Pottery Barn, with whom she has a brand deal. Speaking to Architectural Digest about her office space, the star revealed: “Yeah, so, it is my office! When you walk upstairs in my house, it is a huge landing area. I wanted to make it my office because my team and I work from there every single day. The idea really was to make it Nastia Liukin headquarters. It was an idea I had even before the pandemic.”

Noting her gymnast parents and how she was raised, the blonde continued: “The way I grew up in my parents’ home—they were world champions and Olympic gold medalists as well—we never had any Olympic medals or memorabilia out in the open. It was something that we, of course, are proud of, but it wasn’t anything that we felt the need to display or show.”