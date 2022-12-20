Gymnast Nastia Liukin shows off her feathers in plunging green dress

Nastia Liukin looks stunning in her feathery ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Beloved gymnast Nastia Liukin wowed her fans once again as she took to her social media with her beautiful, feathery ensemble.

Nastia was accompanied by her significant other as they attended the Babylon Young Hollywood Party.

The five-time Olympic medalist has been taking some time away from her beloved sport as she’s been more focused on her travels, Hollywood events, and of course, her stylish wardrobe essentials.

Nastia has remained highly active on her social media platforms, where she posts most of her latest and greatest adventures while always keeping her fans in the loop.

For her most recent post, the Olympian turned her fun, memorable night into an Instagram Reel, which she shared with her 1.1 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It goes without saying — Nastia certainly stole the show in this masterfully crafted, feathery look.

Nastia Liukin stuns in her vibrant attire

In the fun Reel, Nastia looked like a goddess as she was captured in a full-length satin gown.

The electrifying piece was a bright green hue that perfectly complemented her lighter complexion.

The straps of the dress were completely embellished with dazzling diamonds and incorporated beautiful white feathers along the straps.

She then accessorized with some matching diamond earrings, an assortment of diamond bracelets, and silver rings.

Her lovely blonde hair was tied tightly back into a ponytail, except for one small wavy strand that was lightly pushed over to one side of her face.

Her makeup then added the perfect extra pop of color to her vibrant look as she paired the green dress with a bold, smokey eye and a gorgeous shade of red across her lips.

She simply captioned the post, “last night… @bens_there 💚 hair by @reaganlinkartistry makeup by @makeupbyhaileyhoff styled by @lagabstyle.”

Nastia Liukin is a proud partner of Ashley Furniture

In another recent post, Nastia announced her partnership with Ashley Furniture.

Ashley is a high-end furniture company that specializes in all home essentials. It offers a wide variety of products that will happily suit any buyer’s needs and can also help with design inspiration and further decor assistance.

In the short clip that the athlete provided, Nastia was invited to an event that Ashley was hosting. During the event, Pitbull made a special appearance.

The Olympian happily bounced and danced around in her bright pink ensemble as she expressed her admiration for the furniture company.

She captioned the post, “POV: you’re living out your childhood dreams with @ashleyofficial at a Pitbull concert #HomeOnTour #AshleyPartner. I got to check out this bedroom designed by Ashley, which featured this beautiful upholstered bed with a channeled headboard and a gorgeous accent cabinet with bone inlay detail.”

Fans can now shop at the Ashley store online to find the perfect pieces for their home as they offer endless selections that will suit just about anyone’s needs this holiday season.