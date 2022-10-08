Gymnast Nastia Liukin shows off fit physique in vegan leather crop top and matching pants

Nastia Liukin looks fierce as ever in a vegan leather crop top and matching pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin really stuck the landing with a recent outfit showing off her sculpted figure in a vegan leather crop top and matching pants.

The Russian-born athlete was dressed to the nines for a lunch date with her friends from Maserati Dallas and Avondale Group at Eataly Dallas.

Before heading out, Nastia posed for a classic mirror selfie, and while her beautiful face is hidden, it’s hard to notice anything but what she’s wearing.

With her blonde locks slicked back into a timeless and sleek low bun, Nastia donned a deep, plum-toned vegan leather bustier crop top with matching straight-leg pants from INTERMIX, a luxury fashion brand.

The trendy top features gorgeous pleating and dips low in the middle, revealing only the sides of Nastia’s chiseled abs.

She took the photo in a chic, mostly white room, with a massive bouquet of what appeared to be pink roses in the background.

Nastia made sure to link the “cute little set” so her 1.1M loyal followers could try the look for themselves.

Nastia Liukin shared an Instagram Reel of her getting dressed in vegan leather ensemble

Nastia gave her Instagram followers an even closer glimpse into her life by sharing a Reel of her getting dressed in the vegan leather ensemble.

She complimented the cruelty-free set with a pair of black, pointed Louis Vuitton heels and diamond stud earrings.

She captioned the Reel, “these are the days I am reminded how truly lucky I am to not only get to work with companies like @avondaledealerships but also have a group of some of the most incredibly hard working girl bosses in Dallas I get to also call my friends 🥹🫶🏼❤️”.

Nastia shows off her tan, toned figure in a slinky golden number

In case you didn’t already know – Nastia has partnered with APL, an athletic footwear brand, and the results are golden sneakers that shine brighter than the sun.

However, Nastia is definitely not upstaged by what’s on her feet in a recent Instagram post promoting the sneakers.

The Olympic gold medalist showed her flexibility as she bent backward in a short dress embellished with glistening accents the same shade as her (many) first-place medals.

She announced the new kicks with a caption reading, “The GOLDEN drop 🥇”.

Needless to say, Nastia has worked so hard to keep her body in shape. She could probably wear a potato sack and still be a perfect 10.