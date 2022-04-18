Gymnast Nastia Liukin shows off bikini in bathroom

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her floral bikini from a luxurious hotel bathroom while continuing to enjoy her Costa Rica vacation. The 32-year-old has been filling social media with snaps and videos from her stunning nature retreat, one already seeing her enjoying the spa pool and taking a river bath.

Posting over Easter weekend, the five-time Olympic medalist shared another gallery of photos and footage from her Central American getaway. One slide saw her flaunting her bikini body while in selfie mode in a bathroom.

Nastia Liukin stuns in floral bikini from Costa Rica

Nastia, followed by 1.1 million, opened her post from an outdoor stone path amid lush greenery, quickly drawing the eye as she posed barefoot and in a floral string bikini.

Highlighting her Gold Medal body while in shades and wearing a green shirt completely off the shoulder, the Moscow native smiled as she drove fans to swipe, where a Chanel bag and shoes were shown from a balcony.

Nastia mixed up the leafy nature shots with a returning bikini snap, then switched to video mode for a bathroom selfie. With all toned legs, abs, and hips, the Volition partner swung to the side for a flash of her killer waistline, hiding her face as she held her phone.

Definitely sourcing from her environment as she took to her caption, Nastia wrote: “jungle nastia has entered the group chat 🌿 but more importantly swipe to meet my new bff, petunia.”

Fans have left over 11,000 likes on the post. On Saturday, and sharing a scenic nature bath full of pebbled stone walls, tall trees, and natural water, Nastia shared a moment with a local healer, embracing her inner nature lover and her self-care as she wrote:

“THE most incredible stay @altagraciaauberge from start to finish – hard to pick a favorite part, but I think it would have to be the river bath – created with @thewell @aubergeresorts.”

Nastia Liukin knows how to promote wellness

The APL collaborator continued, describing the El Rio river bath as “tucked away” and perfect for an “immersive experience.”

“Starting with a cleansing of the aura, you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing. Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body,” she added.

Jet-setter Liukin is also known for her love of sun-soaked Mexico and spending winters at her snowy Montana cabin.