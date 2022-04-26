Gymnast Nastia Liukin showcases most popular bikini

Nastia Liukin smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shows off the bikini she claims is getting the most attention of late. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist is fresh from a slew of bikini snaps as she documents a recent Costa Rica vacation, and it looks like her floral-print pool look was the most popular.

Nastia updated her Instagram stories today with a show-off, also helpfully reminding her 1.1 million followers where they can shop the look.

Olympian Nastia Liukin shows off Amazon bikini

Posting in selfie mode, the blonde told fans to “Shop this suit,” also earning herself some top-up cash as she confirmed the post was an ad.

The photo showed Nastia by a terrace-wrapped outdoor pool. The Russian-born star hid her face, but not her Gold Medal body, going close up as she peeked at her shredded abs while in a super-cute and multicolor flower-print bikini.

The halterneck two-piece drew attention to Nastia’s gym-honed body, reminding fans that retiring 10 years ago hasn’t stopped Liukin from staying in shape.

Nastia also wore a straw hat as she told fans she’d found the bikini on Amazon. “#founditonAmazon #ad,” she wrote.

Nastia added that she didn’t think she’d ever received “more messages about a swimsuit than this one. The fit is unreal.”

Nastia is a regular influencer for major brands, not limited to Olay and Dove skincare, Facebook App, plus Revolve clothing. She also has a high-profile partnership with retailer Pottery Barn, plus her Volition skincare line and APL footwear collab.

Nastia Liukin knows a wellness vacation

April brought a ton of swimwear from Nastia as she enjoyed a wellness retreat out in Costa Rica. On April 16, she shared the same bikini look while posing all leggy and amid lush greenery. “Nastia has entered the group chat 🌿 but more importantly swipe to meet my new bff, petunia,” she wrote. Liukin also shared her unusual river bath experience, telling fans:

“The river bath is tucked away in El Rio is our natural river bath, which sets the tone for this immersive experience. Starting with a cleansing of the aura, you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing.” The beauty blogger added: “Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body.”