Nastia Liukin dazzled her followers with another bold outfit choice this week.

The gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist often shares her looks on social media and posted a get ready with me video from the stunning location of her flower-filled office as she got dressed in front of a full-length mirror.

The 33-year-old wore a ruched yellow swirl-print tank top by Fuzzi that she revealed she had turned into a mini dress.

Nastia paired her bright look with some sheer logo tights by Gucci and chunky black leather boots by Ganni.

The video showed Nastia pulling the dress over her slim frame before posing and checking her reflection in the mirror as sunlight streamed in from the glass ceiling.

She advised her 1.1 million followers where they could purchase her look in the caption, saying, “top: @fuzzibrand (made it into a very mini dress), tights: @gucci, boots: @ganni – linked it all in my LTK – which you can find in my bio 🙃 and also on my stories.”

Nastia shows off her office makeover

While Nastia’s followers seemed to enjoy her outfit post, her gorgeous office space stole the show.

Nastia revealed the room’s makeover in mid-March and told her fans she had worked with the florist, Bottega de Flores, to achieve the stunning floral decorations that adorn the space.

She shared a video room tour and wrote in the caption, “This room – my office, aka: NLHQ – was my absolute favorite room the first time I walked into this home. The natural light throughout the day is beyond stunning and makes for a very inspiring workspace 💫. So with spring finally here, my partner in crime @bottegadeflores and I put our creative thinking caps on and created THIS 🌸🌷.”

She said how Japanese cherry blossoms, a Raf Simons Dior runway show, and a secret rose garden inspired the dreamy floral room.

Nastia Liukin partners with Pro Plan Sport

When Nastia isn’t chilling in her stunning rose garden office, she often hangs out with her cute Goldendoodle, Harley, who she got back in 2020.

Nastia and Harley have recently teamed up with Purina Pro Plan Sport to show how they boss Mondays like pros.

The sweet ad shows the pair waking up before Harley tucks into his Pro Plan dog food bowl. They then go for a walk in the sunshine with Nastia wearing a hoody and leggings that perfectly match Harley’s coat!

Nastia referred to her pup as her “accountability partner” in the caption as she wrote, “A morning in my life with my accountability partner, Harley! #ad I feed Harley @ProPlan Sport, so I know he’s getting the proper nutrition needed to live his best, most active life. Because these simple moments are everything to us.”