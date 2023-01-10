Nastia Liukin looked amazing in all black. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

And the award for longest, most outrageously toned legs goes to… Nastia Liukin! Okay, but seriously she looked out of this world yesterday in skintight black pants.

The 33-year-old Russian gymnast added a leather jacket with puffy green sleeves, shin-high boots, and a sleek top knot for extra flair.

What was the occasion? Well, she and her boyfriend Ben were celebrating their one-year anniversary, and by the looks of things, there will be many more to come!

The carousel also included a beautiful brunch setup, a video of her and Ben practicing pickleball, and a gorgeous cream-colored bouquet.

Oh, and not to be overlooked was a stunning loungewear moment, with Nastia rocking gray sweatpants and a matching crop top in her beautifully lit entryway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the photo dump, “weekend things included: anniversary celebrations, pickleball practices, and other rando things 🙃.”

Nastia Liukin traversed massive canyon on season premiere of Special Forces

Nastia posted a jaw-dropping video over the weekend that showed her walking on a thin wire over a massive gorge on the season premiere of FOX’s new hit show, Special Forces.

Sporting a tan ensemble with a black helmet, the beautiful blonde stayed calm and focused, even after briefly losing her balance right in the middle.

Other famous faces on the show include Beverley Mitchell, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Gus Kenworthy, Kate Gosselin, and more.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they had watched the first episode, adding, “HOLY MOLY…. I still cannot believe I did THAT. Like what……”

Nastia Liukin looked amazing in pink ‘little puffer’ to promote Walmart

Nastia posted an Instagram Story yesterday promoting a cute little puffer from Walmart, which she paired with ripped jeans and a skintight black top.

The five-foot-three athlete had previously shared the coat but felt inclined to show it off one more time for her 1.1M followers.

Beyond being undeniably fashion-forward, the bright pink puffer is also budget-friendly, something very important to Nastia.

Oh, and for anyone running out to Walmart, you can also find her book, Finding My Shine, on the shelves!

Of course, she shared a link to the jacket.

Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia Liukin talks diet and work

Now, for anyone wondering how to eat and train like an Olympic champion, Nastia spilled all the tea on her diet and workout regime.

During an interview with Today, she said, “I always feel better when I get in a workout, even if it’s 30 minutes or 20 minutes of something, every single day.”

She added that her diet includes “A lot of protein, a lot of vegetables, a lot of greens. I don’t really eat too many carbs, and if I do, it’s brown rice or quinoa.”

Nastia also loves to drink green juices and often does juice cleanses when she’s not feeling her best.