Nastia Liukin was seen celebrating her birthday in a gorgeous gold costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Nastia Liukin proved that Scorpios know how to throw a party.

She posted throwback photos of her celebrating her birthday party, looking stunning in her golden costume.

The Olympic gold medalist had a gold theme party and was dressed as a golden fairy. She was absolutely showstopping, even when she was just talking with her friends.

Nastia wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress. The ensemble was covered in gold feathers, which interestingly went in different directions to separate the top and the skirt.

One of the sleeves had feathers going outward on her shoulder to create an asymmetrical look.

To add to the drama of the outfit, she was seen with gorgeous gold wings that almost couldn’t fit in the frame of the photo. She wore gold platforms with open-toe shoes to complete the look.

Nastia Liukin with friends at her party. Pic credit: @Instagram/nastialiukin

She wore a gold headpiece made from golden butterflies as her accessory of choice

Nastia Liukin dancing at her birthday party. @Instagram/nastialiukin

Her makeup stuck to the gold theme with bronzed eyeshadow, gleaming cheekbones, and a nude lip. She kept her hair simple by wearing it down with light waves to add body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nastia Liukin looks terrific in her costume. @Instagram/nastialiukin

Nastia Liukin looks stunning as she supports friend Selma Blair

Nastia supported her friend Selma Blair as she exited Dancing with the Stars. She penned a heartfelt letter to her friend to congratulate her even though she didn’t win.

She came to the show wearing a gorgeous black dress with intricate cutouts along the neckline. All around the dress was strategically placed mesh paneling. The Olympian paired the dress with strappy heals that adorned rhinestones along the straps. Nastia decided to pull her hair aside to go with a slicked-back look.

Her friend Selma wore a beautiful white gown with a deep v-neck. Along her dress were glittered leaves that could be seen around the fabric.

Nastia Liukin celebrates working with Avondale Group

Nastia is a woman with many hats. One of them is partnering with Avondale Group. To celebrate the new venture, she showed off her chic cranberry outfit.

She wore a leather corset shirt that cropped right at the waist. She paired it with matching leather trousers that fit her perfectly. She broke up the monochromatic vibe with Christian Louboutin’s pointed heels.

She kept her hair slicked back to show off her makeup, wearing berry eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Nastia kept her accessories simple with a black bag, silver watch, and multiple earrings.