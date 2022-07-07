Gymnast Nastia Liukin picks lemons in bikini

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is getting her Vitamin C right from the source.

The Russian-born former athlete, 32, has briefly ditched her Dallas, TX base for some West Coast action. After spending the Fourth of July in Montecino, CA, Nastia has enjoyed the Californian destination and exploring its fresh offerings.

Nastia Liukin picks her lemons in bikini look

Posting to her Instagram, Nastia shared figure-flaunting snaps as she enjoyed a lemon orchard, making it a fun post and a stylish one.

The five-time Olympic medalist opened seated on a stone ledge and under carved archways, also backed by lemon groves.

Showing off her Gold Medal legs, Nastia posed in a tiny tan bikini top and matching miniskirt, sporting a chic bolero jacket for a three-piece finish.

Offering fans more action with a swipe, Nastia was seen out in the orchard and reaching up to pick a lemon from a tree, with additional photos showing her back on the ledge as she removed her jacket and posed in orange-rimmed shades.

Spotting a parallel between her setting and typical Mediterranean scenes, Nastia wrote: “A little slice of tuscany on the west coast 🍋.” Nastia has made 2022 headlines for her travels, not limited to a lush Costa Rica jungle stay, plus beachy travels to Miami, FL. The 2008 all-around champion has also spent time in New York City.

Nastia doesn’t just show off healthy foods on Instagram. She also eats and promotes them. Last month, the star was snapped up to promote good old-fashioned milk, partnering up with Gonna Need Milk as she shared her morning trail routine and revealed she still fuels herself on chocolate milk.

Nastia Liukin fueled by chocolate milk for morning trail runs

After showing her wake-up, face wash, and workout prep complete with dog Harley, the APL collaborator told fans:

“Come with me for a morning hike! #AD I love moving my body outdoors, especially in the summer season. I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery because it has natural electrolytes for hydration and high quality protein. I’ve been drinking milk to recover since training for the Games! What’s your favorite way to drink milk?! @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk.”

Nastia is a giant fan of high-protein breakfast cereals, smoothies, and Starbucks. She is also partial to pizza cheat days, although fans often give her a hard time about being so slender.