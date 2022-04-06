Gymnast Nastia Liukin needs advice in bikini

Nastia Liukin smiling and photographed in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin asked for advice while stripped down to a bikini.

The 33-year-old five-time Olympic medalist continues to turn heads as she updates for her 1.1 million Instagram followers. It was a cheeky affair over the weekend as she posed from sandy shores while eyeing up her future travels.

Liukin, known for her love of the sun and spending winters at her snowy Montana cabin, is headed out to Costa Rica, but clearly not without advice on what to do there.

Her photo came as a beach throwback, one showing her all high-cut bikini and with a cute hat to match. The post has since gained celebrity attention, too, with reality star Savannah Chrisley leaving a like.

Olympian Nastia Liukin eyes Costa Rica in bikini

Nastia was snapped in semi-profile and slightly angling her rear to the camera as she posed on golden sands stretching as far as the eye could see.

Seemingly having the beach to herself, the Moscow native stunned with her Gold Medal body on show, rocking a pastel purple and thin-strapped bikini with a bandeau finish, and going for a thong, too. Accessorizing her swimwear with her signature sense of style, the APL collaborator donned a wide-brimmed and statement pink and purple hat, plus metallic-rimmed shades.

Tagging herself in Costa Rica, Nastia wrote: “Going to Costa Rica (!!!) next week! tell us all the things to do, see, hotels, etc etc. thank youuuu.”

While fans can often miss the caption to celebrity Instagram posts, they noticed this one. Nastia is now furnished with endless recommendations of what to do, where to go, and what to see. One user suggested the Rio Celeste Waterfall. Meanwhile, another pointed the blonde towards the “beaches” and “volcanoes.” Nastia is known for her jet-setting ways and a particular fondness for Mexico.

Nastia Liukin lives on… In many ways

The Volition partner, who continues to retail her Celery Green products with the beauty brand, is retired. But quitting the beam in 2012 didn’t stop her gymnast career from living on. 2022 brings the 13th annual Nastia Cup, and a recent share came with mentions of it. Nastia told fans:

“13 years. I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of the #NastiaCup. I still remember trying to explain to people how I wanted this to be a competition that these girls would remember for the rest of their lives. I wanted to give them an experience that made them feel special, made them feel loved, and made them feel enough, because we are all enough.”