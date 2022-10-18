Nastia Liukin looks stunning in her shimmering sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Nastia Liukin looked flawless as she posed for a recent bathroom selfie in a sheer, form-fitting dress.

The 32-year-old blonde bombshell was born in Russia but competed for the United States in artistic gymnastics.

She was the 2008 Olympic All-Around champion, a five-time Olympic medalist, and the 2005 and 2007 world champion on the balance beam.

It goes without saying that the gymnast has quite an impressive track record, as she has secured the medals to prove it.

Nastia has continued her training schedule, but she has balanced it between her personal life and recent travels.

The gymnast has kept highly active on her social media platforms and allowed her fans to experience all the fun moments from a distance.

Nastia Liukin shines in her silky, sheer dress

Nastia recently treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping photo as she effortlessly lured all her followers in with her show-stopping gown.

The gymnast posted the picture to her Instagram Story as she snapped a quick mirror selfie.

Nastia was wearing a beautiful black, long-sleeve gown that had incorporated sheer detail throughout. The gown also included an intricate cut-out design which left some of the gymnast’s chest and shoulder uncovered.

The sheer dress hugged Nastia’s body perfectly as it accentuated her slender curves.

Nastia wore her hair slicked back as her short blonde locks fell lightly upon her back.

She accessorized with an assortment of earrings as the silver studs made their way up her whole ear.

To finish the fit, she wore a smokey brown eye across her lid and paired it with a black batwing design. Her cheeks were lightly bronzed, and she wore a pretty pink glossed lip.

The outfit was stellar, and Nastia was nothing less than perfect while she wore it.

Nastia Liukin poses in a full leather outfit

In another recent post, Nastia shared her beautiful leather fit as she partnered with the Avondale Group.

She captured the moments while she got ready, as she styled in a tiny, maroon top and paired it with some flared, high-waisted leather pants.

She then completed the fit by showing off her pointed Louis Vuitton heels. It goes without saying that Nastia slayed in yet another killer outfit.

She captioned the post, “these are the days I am reminded how truly lucky I am to not only get to work with companies like @avondaledealerships but also have a group of some of the most incredibly hard working girl bosses in Dallas I get to also call my friends ❤️.”

The Instagram Reel was well-loved as it received over 6.8 thousand likes.