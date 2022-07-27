Gymnast Nastia Liukin issues apology in bikini

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off in a hot pink bikini as she issues a bit of an apology.

The Russian-born former athlete and 2008 all-around champion is followed by 1.1 million on Instagram – fans have been getting slightly less content than usual, though, with Tuesday bringing a joking update as Nastia apologized for being so quiet.

Nastia explained why she’s been low-key of late, also making up for her absence with a sensational swimwear display.

Posting from a floatie lounger as she chilled from a sunny outdoor pool, Nastia struck a glam pose while in a bright bikini held together by a thin layer of joining fabric.

Showing off her super-toned figure, the five-time Olympic medalist sizzled with her legs slightly folded, also hiding her face as she donned a rustic-chic straw hat. A swipe right showed the 32-year-old’s hand holding a bottle of artisan water.

Tagging herself in Dallas, TX, but announcing that she isn’t at her usual base, Nastia told fans: “Well hello again ig fam!” then apologizing for being “VERY mia lately.”

Nastia Liukin purchases sweet new home

Continuing, Liukin added:

“But i’m back + all moved into my new home that I cannot wait to show you more of… but for now, here’s one of the best parts about it ps swipe to see who wore it best (also not an ad but also have never seen anything more on brand than this bottle lol).”

Nastia has been living in the U.S. since childhood after her Olympic gymnast parents quit Russia.

Liukin shot to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and continues her gymnast legacy via the annual Nastia Cup, this after retiring in 2012 and aged just 22.

Nastia Liukin opens up on tough retirement

Nastia hasn’t lost her Gold Medal skillset, but quitting a pro career did lose the rigorous routines.

“I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness,” she told The Cut.

“My dad was my coach and he always gave me a plan. All of a sudden I’m like, “Wait, where’s my coach?” It was really up to me to kind of figure it out,” Nastia added.