Gymnast Nastia Liukin in swimsuit with strict warning

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her stunning swimsuit body as she delivers a bit of a strict warning. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been working her way up to a Texas Hot Girl Summer in recent Instagram posts, and her pre-weekend share took her right where she wants to be.

Posting for her 1.1 million followers, Nastia wowed in a cut-out and very classy pink bathing suit, with a caption offering a major reality check.

Nastia Liukin stuns in swimsuit with strong message

The APL collaborator, recently celebrating sell-out collections with the sneaker brand, posed for a gallery of sun-drenched photos. All showed the blonde showing off her super-toned and slender figure while enjoying outdoor waters – she opened thigh-deep and in selfie mode.

Going scoop neck and glittery in a pink swimsuit boasting cut-out side panels, glittery hoop clasps, and a high-cut design, Nastia drove fans to swipe for a cheeky rear view, also showing off her pink hair clip all coordinated to her snazzy swimwear.

Nastia appeared to be at a natural outdoor water spot – she didn’t confirm where, though, instead writing:

“Reminder: impossible is just an opinion.”

When it comes to motivation and picking yourself back up, Nastia is a pro. The gymnast, who retired back in 2012 and peaked at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, recently shared a humorous video of a moment she lost her game and fell from bars while competing – recreating her moves on a beam and involving dog Harley, she wrote:

“Like mother, like son 🫠 like i always say: every single one of us will fall on our face (or back) literally or figuratively at some point in our life. what you have to figure out is, do I pick myself up, keep going, and finish what I’ve started? Or do I crawl under the balance beam? Be like HARLEY – get back up, shake it off, and try again.”

Nastia Liukin felt ‘lost’ after retiring aged 22

Speaking to The Cut in 2019, Liukin revealed the shocks of quitting the beam. “I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness,” she said.