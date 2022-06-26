Gymnast Nastia Liukin in swimsuit flaunts Gold Medal body

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her Olympian body in a stylish swimsuit as she soaks up the summer sun on a beach.

The five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 all-around champion has been layering on the swimwear action this past week, sharing sun-soaked Miami snaps as she enjoys a vacation with her boyfriend, also big-time upping the designer glam.

Nastia Liukin stuns in swimsuit in new beach photos

Posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers last week, Nastia shared her “summer vibes” in a small gallery of photos.

Opening standing against a blue sky backdrop, Nastia showed off her super-slim and toned figure in a two-tone and crushed velvet swimsuit in dark and light blue.

Going banded and cut-out, Nastia accessorized her look via a fun and wispy straw hat, also adding in dark shades as she gazed ahead.

A swipe right showed Nastia’s love of high-end brands as fans saw a pair of Chanel slides and a Prada beach bag planted in sands – the rest of the post included a video of lapping waves, plus Nastia’s boyfriend enjoying a shirtless chill-out on fancy loungers. Nastia has not revealed the identity of her boyfriend beyond his first name: Ben.

Nastia showed off a different and likewise stylish swim look shortly before her beach post. Here, the Russian-born star flaunted her long legs in a cut-out one-piece as she posed from a hotel balcony overlooking a glitzy high-rise, plus affording a beach view. Nastia is a travel lover, particularly adoring Hawaii, but also up for jungle action Earlier this year, she hit up Costa Rica for a lush wellness retreat.

Nastia Liukin proves some gymnast habits never change

Liukin was 22 when she retired back in 2012. The sneaker designer, last year celebrating sell-out success with her APL collab, is fresh from a promo showing one nutritional mentality of hers that hasn’t changed since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nastia was promoting Gonna Need Milk as she reminded fans that plant-based oat or soy milks don’t do it for her – she’s into the real stuff.

“Come with me for a morning hike! #AD I love moving my body outdoors, especially in the summer season. I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery because it has natural electrolytes for hydration and high quality protein. I’ve been drinking milk to recover since training for the Games! What’s your favorite way to drink milk?! @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk,” she wrote while sharing an energetic morning routine and hike video.

Liukin swears that she’s been fueled by chocolate milk since her competing days.