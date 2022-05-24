Gymnast Nastia Liukin in sailor swimsuit shows her best self

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her best self while in a sailor swimsuit look. The Russian-born former athlete took to her Instagram stories earlier this week, posting a sizzling yacht-set throwback of herself in a skimpy swimsuit, and she answered a question on how she handles friendships and relationships.

Nastia is followed by 1.1 million. She remains immensely popular on Instagram despite having retired back in 2012.

Nastia Liukin shows off sailor swim look

The photo showed Nastia playing captain as she posed under blue skies and right on the open water. The five-time Olympic medalist, 32, flaunted her super-long and slender legs while in an attractive and girly blue one-piece, also upping the ante as she donned a traditional white sailor’s hat.

Posing at the very edge of the yacht and with one hand placed near her head, Nastia then took to her caption to answer: “How are you the best friend and person ever!?!?”

Liukin revealed that she had learned “a lot lately” but also that she is “still learning.” The APL collaborator told her fans not to “necessarily believe every friendship/relationship has to be 50/50,” but that it should never “feel” or “be” a 90/10 deal.

“Effort is key,” she added, continuing to say that “real” friendships or relationships aren’t just about being there for “wins” but also for the “losses.”

“At the end of the day be nice, be a good person,” she concluded.

Nastia Liukin in swimsuit on a yacht. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia comes from a highly-competitive world, where everyone’s out for themselves. The Moscow native, now residing in Dallas, TX, has also opened up on how she found life after quitting the beam. In a nutshell, she was like a fish out of water.

Nastia Liukin didn’t understand normal gyms after retiring

“I remember walking into a regular gym, not a gymnastics gym, and looking at the equipment and thinking, “What are these things?” I had no idea what to do and how to use this equipment because my whole life was so structured. My dad was my coach and he always gave me a plan. All of a sudden I’m like, “Wait, where’s my coach?” It was really up to me to kind of figure it out,” she told The Cut, also admitting that she felt “lost” and gained weight.

“I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again,” Liukin added.

Nastia’s Instagram is followed by gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.