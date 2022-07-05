Gymnast Nastia Liukin in flag bikini for holiday pool party

Nastia Liukin smiling in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin went full throttle with her Fourth of July action this year.

The 32-year-old Russian-born star, who has been living in the U.S. since she was a child, posted sun-soaked pool party photos for her 1.1 million Instagram followers over the weekend, sharing her fun in the sun and showing off her sensational bikini body in a patriotic two-piece.

Nastia Liukin stuns in Fouth of July bikini pics

Opening plonked on a circular floatie covered in U.S. flag prints, the 2008 all-around champion chilled as she topped up her tan from an outdoor pool, surrounded by plenty more floaties in the same pattern.

Showcasing her toned abs and trim waist, Nastia held both hands to her head as she rocked a star-spangled cowboy hat, keeping up the theme with her stars-and-striped-inspired swimwear.

The five-time Olympic medal winner also shared a poolside video as she rocked the same hat, wore a red LIUKIN sweater, and then returned for more bikini action with her besties as everyone was enjoying a luxurious backyard setting in Montecito, CA.

Nastia further shared a photo of herself in fuzzy, cream, and matching sweats bearing the U.S. flag and Olympic logo on the back.

In her caption, Nastia wrote: “Loves a good theme.”

Liukin lives in Dallas, TX. After leaving Russia with her Olympic gymnast parents, the blonde moved to the South, living in New Orleans.

“Gymnastics is a very tough sport. We didn’t think she would be a gymnast, but I saw something. When I was coaching kids, she was doing those things a lot better without coaching. I didn’t have the right to take that away. Other kids were 6 and 7 and she was 3 or 4. She was monkeying around, and you could see she was good,” Nastia’s father, Valeri Liukin, was quoted as saying by The New York Times. Nastia, meanwhile, revealed that her parents were struggling so much that they “didn’t have money for a babysitter.”

Nastia Liukin stuns in bikini during Miami vacation

Liukin has been layering on the swimwear on her Instagram this summer. In late June, she posed from a hotel balcony overlooking beaches while modeling a cut-out and tri-color swimsuit, showing off her Gold Medal legs and using fun emojis to caption the post.

Since retiring in 2012, Nastia has gone into skincare and sneaker design, also regularly influencing and beauty blogging. She holds the Nastia Cup every year.