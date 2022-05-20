Gymnast Nastia Liukin in braless crop top flaunts body

Nastia Liukin smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is rocking a semi-sheer and cropped tank while exploring a greener side to New York City. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has ditched her Dallas, TX base for the Big Apple, and she rocked a super-cute look to document her travels.

Posting to Instagram this week, Nastia showed off her Gold Medal body in the braless outfit, seemingly giving model Kendall Jenner a run for her money on the clothing front.

Nastia Liukin stuns in all-white NYC look

Nastia updated for her 1.1 million followers, opting for an all-white ensemble.

The Russian-born star opened with an edgy pants shot as she posed amid rocks, flowering greenery, and the NYC skyline in the background, here highlighting her tiny waist as she wore peep-hole and sporty pants, an itty-bitty crop top, plus colorful sneakers.

Hiding her face in her opening photo, Liukin drove fans to swipe, where she was seen confidently posing amid the vast greenery, then reappearing near concrete and throwing in a cute black bag as she flaunted her toned abs.

The gallery, placing Nastia in a rare nature space from one of the U.S.’ most built-up areas, also came with her posing hands to her waist and showing off her assets while smiling, with a pair of shades completing the stylish outfit.

“The other side,” Nastia wrote in her caption.

Nastia has been making major travel headlines in 2022, largely for her April getaway to Costa Rica, where she enjoyed a wellness break and even partook in a healing river bath.

As to how Nastia stays in shape since quitting the beam aged just 22 back in 2012, she’s opened up. The APL collaborator gets up around 5.30 a.m. to get in an early morning workout. She told The Cut:

“I like to eat something very small beforehand, whether it’s a banana or a piece of fruit, and I have coffee. It was the same when I was in gymnastics. After my workout, I’ll have a bigger breakfast, like an omelet with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and maybe some chicken or something. Making sure to get enough protein in is extremely important for me to this day. It keeps you full longer.”

Nastia Liukin loves boxing and hot yoga

Detailing her varied sweat sessions, Nastia added: “I love boxing with my trainer. I love barre classes and hot yoga. I love Pilates. That really elongates you, but it’s also important to do some kind of cardio and now that the weather’s nice I love running along the West Side. It’s a beautiful view. I take spinning classes, too.”