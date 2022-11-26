Nastia Liukin showed off her fit frame in spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Somebody grab Nastia Liukin a towel because the 33-year-old looked soaked in a post yesterday, wearing skintight black spandex in the pouring rain.

She had apparently been trying to catch her parents’ runaway puppy on Thanksgiving day, and judging by the soggy snap, she succeeded in the rescue mission!

Wet or not, the five-time Olympic medalist still looked gorgeous as she gave the camera a smile and the peace sign.

Not to mention, Nastia’s toned physique was out for all to see as her spandex leggings and sports bra left little to the imagination.

Her signature blonde tresses appeared to have been slicked back into a bun or ponytail, and she left all accessories back at home, including her shoes.

She explained the whole ordeal in the caption, with the last portion reading, “I looked like an absolute turkey running around our neighborhood like this to catch him. but give me a goal, and I’ll do what it takes 🤣 hope you all had a lovely thanksgiving!!!”

Nastia Liukin showed off her fit figure in cozy 90s staples for Walmart partnership

There’s simply no denying that Nastia is both an athlete and a bonafide fashion icon, and earlier this week, she showed her fans how to dress great on a budget.

An ambassador for Walmart, the blonde bombshell wore a cozy knit sweater with a plunging neckline and light-washed denim pants to promote their 90s fashion staples.

Nastia loves to keep it real with her fans, and these accessible (and cute) wardrobe options are right up her alley.

She shared a link to her shop with her 1.1M followers, encouraging them to download the app for exclusive content, including holiday gift guides.

Nastia Liukin shared mid-week appreciation for boyfriend Ben in fuzzy pink jacket

Nastia brought on the warm and fuzzies in a recent share to express thankfulness for her boo, Ben.

The couple got together earlier this year and have seemingly been inseparable ever since, lighting up social media with sweet snaps together.

The Russian-born beauty could be seen rocking a comfy pink coat with a sleek high ponytail, while Ben matched her with a soft pink button-down shirt under a darker suit jacket.

Nastia looked perfectly happy and content with her eyes closed in the first pic as Ben gazed down at her with pure admiration in his eyes.

She captioned the affectionate share, “just mid week appreciate post for putting up with me + the amount of tinsel showing up every single day. love you 🙃🫣😘.”

While Nastia’s been somewhat tight-lipped about her new relationship, fans have gathered from his Instagram account that he loves sports and staying fit just as much as his Olympian girlfriend.