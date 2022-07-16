Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bikinis addresses ‘thirst traps’

Nastia Liukin smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is delivering her Gold Medal body in a series of bikini looks as she goes humorous for a “thirst trap” post on TikTok.

The Russian-born star, who tends to make headlines for her Instagram posts, is fresh from a gen z-style one over on TikTok, where “people who post thirst traps” was the text prompt.

Exaggerating her body language as she appeared grossed out, Nastia was seen lip-syncing as she said: “Ewww, this is so cringe. Guilty.”

While the message was delivered in a chic white shirt as Nastia also wore a necklace, the “guilty” referred to the series of swimwear looks Nastia shared in a sped-up gallery.

Fans saw the 32-year-old in figure-flaunting throwback photos and largely outfitted in bikinis, with the odd swimsuit look chopping them up. “Me, I’m people,” a caption read.

Anyone missing the super-fast footage need only hop over to Nastia’s Instagram.

Nastia Liukin flaunts gymnast figure in swimsuit

In June, Nastia jetted out from her Dallas, TX base to enjoy the Miami sunshine during a sun-soaked and beachy Florida break. Posing in a multi-tonal blue swimsuit and from her hotel balcony, the five-time Olympic medalist wowed with her super-toned figure, showing off her slim legs and tiny waist.

Liukin has also opened up on her weight. The blonde was just 22 when she retired back in 2012 – four years later, she told The Cut:

“I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness.”

Nastia Liukin shares cookie philosophy from gymnast mother

Touching on her diet and how she’s okay with cheat foods, the APL collaborator added:

“I also remember my mom telling me, “If you want a cookie, have a cookie.” Because then you’re going to get to a point where just like you want ten cookies and you’re going to eat ten. So allow yourself to have that. Yeah, maybe don’t have a cookie every single day, but if you want one, then have one.”

In 2020, Nastia made headlines for clapping back at a troll in an anorexia storm. The user had likened Nastia’s body to one of an anorexia sufferer.