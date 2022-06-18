Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bikini with strict warning

Nastia Liukin smiling in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is ushering in a Hot Girl Summer 2022 while in a skimpy bikini as she delivers a stern warning.

The five-time Olympic medalist, 32, got her vacay vibes on in her weekend Instagram share, posting for her 1.1 million followers and showing off her fun-loving side and her Gold Medal body.

Nastia Liukin stuns in bikini ocean splash for summer

Opening right from the ocean, Nastia was snapped happily splashing around in the water as she showed off her toned figure in a high-waisted blue bikini with white accents on the straps.

Also rocking a matching baseball cap, the 2008 all-around champion flashed her smile as she drove fans to swipe, where a humorous selfie showed her in a silky lavender bikini and wearing a cap reading: “Drink more water!”

The tongue-in-cheek warning came before the final photo, one showing a luxurious beachfront resort with an on-site pool and lawns opening onto the beach.

“Taste of summer,” Nastia wrote.

Nastia might have been encouraging fans to up their water consumption, but she’s also been encouraging them to drink more milk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shortly before the weekend, the APL collaborator updated her Instagram to announce her partnership with Gonna Need Milk. Opting out of promoting fancy protein powders, she told fans that chocolate milk had always been her recovery staple during the Olympics – she still fuels up on the kid-friendly drink for her workouts. Nastia retired back in 2012 at the age of 22.

Nastia Liukin got milk with new Gonna Need Milk promo

Sharing her morning routine, one that includes a pre-workout face wash and packing her chocolate milk before hitting the trail, Nastia told fans:

“Come with me for a morning hike! #AD I love moving my body outdoors, especially in the summer season. I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery because it has natural electrolytes for hydration and high quality protein. I’ve been drinking milk to recover since training for the Games! What’s your favorite way to drink milk?! @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk.” Liukin is also a promo face for home retailer Pottery Barn.

Nastia has garnered criticism over her frame. In 2020, she wound up making headlines for an anorexia storm clap-back, one seeing a fan shade her over her weight. The blonde took no time to fire back, saying that showing her body is her right.