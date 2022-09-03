Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bikini highlights Gold Medal body

Nastia Liukin smiling in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Curtis Means/ACE Pictures

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning as she shows off her summer body on the beach.

The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been spending the last of the warm summer days soaking up the sun on sands, and she made sure to invite her 1 million+ followers along in a recent Instagram share.

Posting in video mode, Nastia sizzled as she casually walked towards the shore, showing off a new and stylish swimwear look and opting for a girly shade of pink.

Footage showed Nastia padding across sands while in her skimpy swim look. She showed off her toned and long legs, plus her slim back, also rocking her signature headwear via a trendy hat.

The Volition partner added in shades and a mention of her own partner – fans don’t know who Ben is, only that he’s her boyfriend. In a caption, Nastia wrote: “Thinking a little beach time is in my near feature… meet me there @bens_there?”

While Nastia retired back in 2012, she hasn’t given up on her gymnast edge. Alongside hosting the annual Nastia Cup, the blonde has been busy attending gymnastics events, and she’d fresh from marking a recent one on her social media.

Nastia Liukin shares ‘snippets of happiness’ at gym with kids

Posting yesterday and with footage of herself signing autographs and coaching kids, Nastia wrote:

“Snippets of happiness from our @avondaledealerships x @ilove_sng event. I’m so fortunate to work with partners who are as passionate about community and connection as I am. It was such a special day, and seeing the joy on each gymnast’s face was indescribable. Sometimes all you need is to view something so ordinary — like a day at the gym — through someone else’s eyes. ❤️”

Nastia also channels her love of sport, overall, via her designer edge – her APL sneaker collabs have been sell-outs.

Nastia Liukin shows ‘the morning after’ in bikini

Earlier this summer, Nastia showed off her sensational figure in a bikini and sneakers look, this as she posed poolside and by a giant pool-cleaning device.

Referencing having just moved home, the Dallas, TX resident joked in her caption, writing: “The morning after… you plan / host a *surprise* bday party for your boyfriend two weeks after you move into a new house. aka real life 💁🏼‍♀️.”

Nastia was born in Russia and moved to the U.S. as a child.