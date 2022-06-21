Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bikini highlights body part she doesn’t want commented on

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has played a crafty game – drawing attention to something, then saying comments around it will be blocked.

The Russian-born former athlete kept her caption game strong as she updated her Instagram last weekend, sharing a quick swimwear snap for her 1.1 million followers and also showing off a boat day.

Nastia Liukin doesn’t want comments in bikini shot

Nastia actually bypassed the whole comments deal as she posted a story. The photo showed the 2008 all-around champion cruising through open waters during a weekend outing with her boyfriend and close pals.

Nastia, 32, was seated in the shade as she modeled a bandeau-style and gorgeous aqua bikini, one she paired with a matching open shirt in blue and green.

Also wearing a hat as she held a takeout coffee cup, Nastia hid her face via her headwear while chilling barefoot – the lack of shoes was definitely offering impetus for her caption.

“Blocking all foot comments,” she wrote.

Nastia Liukin in a bikini on a boat. Pic credits: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia recently went public with her man, although she’s not identified his last name. @bens_there on Instagram only offers a first name of Ben. Nastia made 2018 headlines for splitting from sports face Matt Lombardi – the former pro ice hockey player was due to marry her.

Matt has spoken out on the engagement, according to People, he told the Adulting podcast:

“I don’t have any regrets about my relationship with Nastia. And we’re amicable and we get along and we’re, I think, just doing our own things and things like that now.”

“There’s so many learnings and things that I came out of that [relationship] with. I don’t know that we’d have Beam without that relationship,” he added. Beam is Lombardi’s CBD company.

Nastia Liukin flaunts gymnast body in summer swimwear

Nastia was quick to follow her stories with a permanent post marking her boat day, one placing her in Miami, FL and enjoying time with friends. “Keep swiping to watch a tutorial on ‘how to photobomb a pic,'” she captioned fun shots that also included Ben.

Liukin lives in Dallas, TX. She and her Olympic gymnast parents moved from their native Russia to the U.S. when Nastia was a young child. The blonde holds five Olympic medals, ending her pro career in 2012 at the age of 22. Nastia hosts the annual Nastia Cup, now in its 13th year.

Nastia’s Instagram is followed by gymnasts Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson, and McKayla Maroney.