Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bikini enjoys river bath

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is embracing her inner nature lover and enjoying a bikini-clad river bath in Costa Rica. The five-time Olympic medalist has been cramming her social media with photos and videos from her luxurious and sun-soaked break, one bringing a jungle-wrapped resort setting, plus a lot of wellbeing perks.

Posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers over the Easter weekend, the Russian-born star showed off her bikini body and her zen side, making the most of the El Rio river bath and appearing to promote the Alta Gracia property she’s staying at.

Nastia Liukin embraces nature in bikini

Sharing footage of a lush setting filled with trees and stone paths, Nastia ensured fans got a few of the river she was checking out, with footage also showing her standing on a raised ledge as a local spa crew member attended to her.

The healing vibe was strong as Nastia stood feet square and in a tiny and high-waisted blue bikini, with the pre-bath moment also seeing her rocking a straw hat.

Nastia was sprayed with oils, with footage then showing her beau enjoying fresh waterfall spray while in swim trunks. The gymnast largely focused on the scenic views, although fans likely appreciated the bikini moment.

“THE most incredible stay @altagraciaauberge from start to finish – hard to pick a favorite part but I think it would have to be the river bath – created with @thewell @aubergeresorts,” Nastia’s caption opened.

Further describing the wellness experience, Liukin continued: “The river bath is tucked away in El Rio is our natural river bath, which sets the tone for this immersive experience. Starting with a cleansing of the aura, you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing. Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body.”

Nastia Liukin wows with bikini handstand

Nastia is known for a no-nonsense approach to fitness as she maintains her gymnast body following her 2012 retirement, although this post clearly showed she’s open to alternative healing treatments. The Volition partner also made headlines upon her Costa Rica arrival, delivering a jaw-dropping bikini handstand while poolside and overlooking a gorgeous sunset.

“Me in my natural habitat,” Nastia captioned her impressive photo. Nastia resides in Dallas, TX. The star was born in Russia and moved to the U.S. as a child, living in both Texas and Louisiana.