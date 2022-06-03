Gymnast Nastia Liukin in bathroom bikini with pizza appetite

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning in a skimpy yellow bikini while showing off her “key ingredients” – and it looks like they include pizza.

The 32-year-old Russian-born star updated her Instagram on Thursday with two bathroom selfies and some mouth-watering pizza, posting for her 1.1 million followers and reminding them that yes, she does eat.

Nastia Liukin wows in bikini with pizza post

The Moscow native, now living in Dallas, TX, posted from a glamorous bathroom and overlooking high-rise buildings.

Tagging popular label Frankie’s Bikinis, Nastia opened snapping her tiny waist and toned abs as she modeled a strappy and bandeau-style bikini with high-waisted bottoms, also offering a rear view via a nearby mirror.

Posing by a swish faucet and matching her yellow phone case to her swimwear, Liukin drove fans to swipe, where she returned for a full-length selfie. The five-time Olympic medalist here let sunlight pour over her hips and left arm before closing her gallery with some cheesy pepperoni pizza.

“Key ingredients: integrity + respect (and wear spf),” the beauty blogger wrote.

Nastia appears to have joined the buzz as Frankie’s Bikinis ushers in its most high-profile era yet. The celebrity-adored brand, which has boasted collabs with model Sofia Richie in the past, is currently in the news for a massive collection with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Clearly, Frankie’s Bikinis is also relying on micro-influencers to help spread its name on Instagram. Liukin has her own collabs; alongside her Volition beauty one, she’s retailed sell-out sneakers with APL.

As to the pizza, fans likely had plenty to talk about, with 2020 seeing Nastia caught in an anorexia storm.

Nastia Liukin defends herself amid anorexia comment

Firing back after a fan queried how she felt about “promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies” two years ago, Nastia wrote:

“This week I got a DM that really triggered me in so many ways. It made me feel: defeated, pissed, sad, annoyed, confused, shocked, and many other feelings. If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we’ve gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive.”

She added: “I’m sorry if my body is triggering to you. I don’t believe that I should have to cover it up for fear of being offensive. I promote real, I promote raw, and I promote truth.”