Gymnast Nastia Liukin inspired fans in the middle of the week while showing off her amazingly toned physique.

The 33-year-old Russian-born Olympic medalist, who gave her full support to Simone Biles when she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics last summer, took a turn at working it for the cameras in a stunning black-and-white swimsuit.

Nastia shared a short video clip on her social media page as she enjoyed a dip in the pool, a bandeau-style white top on her upper half and black bottoms on her lower half, which looked like two separate garments.

However, after turning her back to the lens, viewers could see that the suit was a stylish one-piece, with one sweeping arc of black latex going from the bottoms up to the top to connect with a thin, white strap.

The overlapping of the two contrary colors made for an eye-catching look for the former Dancing with the Stars contestant, who placed fourth in season 20 with her partner Derek Hough.

The five-time Olympic medalist showed off a lean, toned midsection with an above-the-head arm stretch, keeping her blonde hair pulled tight in a high ponytail that was then braided before diving into the water for her swim.

Nastia Liukin gives followers some words of encouragement

While the video clip was captivating as the gymnast proved that whatever diet and exercise routine she follows is undoubtedly continuing to pay off, Nastia’s caption on the post truly captured the attention of her followers.

“PSA: You ARE good enough. For anyone who needs this reminder today: Don’t let anyone put you into a box (especially one you don’t fit in),” she penned alongside the clip.

“Don’t let anyone control your narrative. Don’t let anyone control your success. And certainly never ever let anyone control your worth.”

Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Although the athlete did not provide more details about where she was coming from emotionally with her honest words, her fans seemed to read into the statement a bit more, with many alluding to her abrupt pull-out from the show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“Does this mean that Gus guy is our enemy? Really don’t like how he spoke to and about you,” one person wrote, presumably referring to Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who competed with Nastia on the reality series and claimed she was getting special treatment.

Others gave Nastia their support and said they wished she had stayed on the show, while one person seemed to question the star’s decision to walk away from filming.

Nastia Liukin discusses her decision to leave Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

With her Instagram followers interested in knowing more about the star’s exit from Special Forces, Nastia opened up to PEOPLE recently about her decision to leave.

Nastia detailed that she was beginning to feel more and more exhausted during filming and eventually felt that her “integrity was at stake.”

Although the star did not blame Gus for her exit after he slammed her for needing help during an intense breath-holding sequence, Nastia announced she would be leaving the show not long after the skier made the public critiques of her.

“For me in that moment, I feel like I let people’s thoughts about myself dictate my worth, and dictate the internal progress and breakthroughs that I had made up until that point,” Nastia said, possibly suggesting that Gus’ words impacted her choice more than she has let on.

Nastia said that former Spice Girl Mel B tried to get the Olympian to stay, and castmate Jamie Lynn Spears reached out to her after her exit to ensure she was doing okay.

Despite the tough decision to walk away, Nastia said she would forever be grateful for the “lifelong” friendships she formed while on the show.

“The show definitely has formed these friendships and relationships that nothing else could have.,” she shared.