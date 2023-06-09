Gymnast Nastia Liukin highlights toned physique in bikinis and swimsuits for World Ocean Day

Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin is showing off her modeling skills for World Ocean Day this year.

The gymnast celebrated with several pictures of herself while visiting the ocean in her best swimsuits and ocean wear.

The photos were shared on Instagram with her 1.1 million followers and opened with a classic ocean shot of her in an animal print swimsuit, a giant sunhat atop her head.

A swipe right shows her enjoying the ocean while floating on top of the water, while the next slide shows her on the water again, but this time from a boat.

Slide number four was incredible, though she wasn’t in just a swimsuit: she wore a skirt with an incredible blue fabric that mimicked the blue of the ocean as she stood in the tide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another swipe brought her splashing around in the ocean again before she shared another boat picture and one where she was walking along the beach.

One shot included seemingly no swimsuit as Nastia covered herself with a huge oversized sunhat, while the last two showed her frolicking on the beach and stretching in front of the tide.

Nastia Liukin promotes Volition Beauty

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Nastia supports Volition Beauty and frequently promotes the health and beauty brand on her Instagram page.

Her latest promotion came for Memorial Day, where she promoted their holiday sale and Celery Green Cream.

The Celery Green Cream is her favorite product, and it’s one she even created, as she says in the caption.

Volition Beauty is dedicated to finding the right skincare product for every individual, and their website includes a skin quiz to determine which products are best for each person based on their skin.

Not only do they offer the skin quiz to determine the best skincare regimen, but they have a whole section dedicated to new ideas that people can submit and, if approved, can later pre-order.

Most of their products come from these ideas that are submitted and approved, and they only take the best.

However, they want everyone to be able to use their products — so they have a variety of items for all different skin types.

Nastia Liukin shares ‘Friday junior’ GRWM

Get Ready With Me, abbreviated GRWM, is an increasingly popular social media trend, especially on Instagram and TikTok, where people share their whole process of getting ready.

Nastia quickly joined in on this trend and frequently shares her GRWM videos, showing off her incredible fashion sense along the way.

Nastia has an incredible talent for combining cute, chic, and casual looks with splashes of color and designer touches, and we’re absolutely here for it.

She wrote in the caption, “Am I the only one who didn’t know we now call Thursdays “Friday junior”?? My gen z girlies taught me that one.”

“Anyways, def not the right jeans for these shoes but wanted to wear the shoes + didn’t have time to go back and try on 13 more pair of jeans, so here we are! PS it’s Harley’s nose in the cover photo for me,” she concluded.