Gymnast Nastia Liukin highlights toned legs for days in skintight shorts and sports bra

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin‘s years as a gymnast have helped shape her jaw-dropping physique.

Spending time on the mats was part of Nastia’s everyday life for years, and the hours of hard work and dedication she put in are still paying off.

The Russian beauty took to Instagram to share a full-length mirror selfie to her Story, highlighting her gymnastics-honed figure.

Nastia sported an all-red ensemble consisting of a sports bra, biker shorts, and a sweatshirt draped over her slender shoulders.

The length of Nastia’s shorts accentuated her impossibly long and lithe legs as she placed one hand on her waist, popping one hip for a classic mirror selfie pose.

The 5’3″ beauty paired her attire with a pair of leopard-print Nike Airs and Nike ankle socks, pulling off a casual yet put-together vibe.

Nastia Liukin rocks all red to debut her new shorter ‘do

Nastia added some gold chains and stud earrings to accessorize her look and slicked her blonde hair straight back in a sleek style.

Although her face was covered by her phone in the snap, it was clear that she recently took some major length off her typically long blonde hair.

Nastia’s long, lean legs took center stage in her Instagram Story selfie. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia’s hair barely grazed her shoulders in the snap, which she captioned accordingly, “CHOP CHOP ✂,” tagging Tatum Hand Ties, a Hair Extensions Service based in Dallas, Texas.

Hitting the mats is in Nastia’s blood, quite literally. Her mom, Anna Kotchneva, was a Soviet rhythmic gymnast, and Nastia upheld family tradition when she became a gymnast, becoming a five-time Olympic medalist, where she excelled on the balance beam.

Now that she no longer competes as a gymnast, Nastia has switched her focus to other professional endeavors. With her athletic physique and natural beauty, the 33-year-old stunner is the perfect candidate to represent a variety of brands.

Nastia models an Alice and Olivia set for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party

Most recently, she modeled a look from Alice and Olivia to attend a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wrap party. Nastia shared a photo of her outfit in her Instagram Story, originally shared by Alice and Olivia, and in her feed.

Nastia showed off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party outfit, compliments of Alice and Olivia. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia rocked the Angelina crystal-embellished tank in the color petal with the matching Maeve crystal-embellished midi skirt.

The sleeveless tank features a rounded neckline and beading, and the high-rise skirt is semi-see-through with a sheer overlay. The tank retails for $485, and the skirt retails for $550, both available at AliceandOlivia.com.

Nastia shares her favorite Volition Beauty product

Nastia is also a Volition Beauty ambassador. In her latest post repping the brand ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, she showed off her chic new bob, which she styled in beachy waves.

Nastia advertised her favorite product from the brand, the Celery Green Cream, which retails for $40.00 on VolitionBeauty.com. The oil-free product features celery as its main ingredient, providing lightweight moisture and helping to reduce pores.

All of Volition Beauty’s products are certified clean with no parabens, no sulfates, no aluminum, and are produced without animal cruelty.

Per their website, Volition Beauty makes “the best, most effective skincare with high-quality, safe ingredients. So you never have to sacrifice performance for clean.”