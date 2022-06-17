Gymnast Nastia Liukin got milk with skimpy spandex cartwheels

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing how she’s fueled by chocolate milk – and she’s getting paid.

The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist is fresh from announcing her latest gig, one seeing her tapping into one of the most basic foods on earth and confirming she’s a fan.

Nastia Liukin stuns with cartwheels in new milk ad

The Russian-born star’s Friday Instagram update came with a real feel and a day-in-the-life-of finish. Footage showed Nastia stretching in bed as she woke up, then taking fans through her day, one that begins with a quick, pre-workout face wash.

Nastia was filmed inside an attractive home as she prepped for a workout. Fans watched her pack her chocolate milk and pick out a red spandex outfit comprised of tight booty shorts and a crop top. Nastia reminded fans that milk has an amazing electrolyte profile that’s natural – the gymnast was then filmed heading out to a trail for a workout with pandemic-adopted dog Harley.

“I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery,” Nastia told fans, also saying that milk has “high quality protein.” Nastia said that chocolate milk was her “favorite recovery drink” during the Olympics.

A #ad was used as Nastia shouted out Gonna Need Milk.

Taking to her caption, Nastia wrote: “Come with me for a morning hike! #AD I love moving my body outdoors, especially in the summer season. I always pack chocolate milk in my cooler for post-workout recovery because it has natural electrolytes for hydration and high quality protein. I’ve been drinking milk to recover since training for the Games! What’s your favorite way to drink milk?! @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk.”

Nastia is also a Pottery Barn partner and influences for brands including Revolve and Olay.

Nastia Liukin claps back over anorexia comment

Liukin has faced criticism over her weight. She’s also proven she’s a clap-back queen. In 2020, a fan made an anorexia-related comment, with Nastia replying:

“This week I got a DM that really triggered me in so many ways. It made me feel: defeated, pissed, sad, annoyed, confused, shocked, and many other feelings. If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we’ve gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive.”

Nastia is followed by gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.