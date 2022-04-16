Gymnast Nastia Liukin enjoys pool views in bikini

Nastia Liukin smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning in a series of bikini snaps while enjoying her Costa Rica vacation. The 32-year-old made headlines ahead of jetting out as she asked fans for recommendations on what to do, and it looks like she’s found plenty.

In an Instagram share posted for her 1.1 million followers ahead of the weekend, Nastia offered up her Gold Medal body in a tiny bikini as she posed from her swanky resort, although it was more of a zen affair as another image showed her chilling from an outdoor pool and enjoying gorgeous nature views.

Nastia Liukin enjoys Costa Rica in bikini

Nastia shared that she was “thankful for another day” as she opened all abs and toned legs while poolside and in a low-cut and skimpy white bikini. The Russian-born star showed off a golden tan, also rocking a white linen shirt worn off the shoulder.

Toting her signature headwear via a chic lightweight hat, Nastia smiled in shades as she drove fans to swipe right, where a shot showed her switching it up for some horseback riding.

The scenic Costa Rican retreat continued, with one snap also bringing the blonde enjoying a glass of wine while resting at the edge of a pool at sunset. Here, Nastia peeped a black bikini, also wearing her hair tied up in a bun.

The Moscow native squeezed in a final bikini snap as she wore a fun green two-piece and posed plonked on her back from a pool, with her post also tagging the Hacienda AltaGracia property, where she’s staying.



Nastia had, on April 3, updated with a throwback bikini snap as she gathered tips for her travels. “Going to Costa Rica (!!!) next week! tell us all the things to do, see, hotels, etc etc. thank youuuu,” the gymnast wrote. Nastia is also a giant fan of Mexico and, in cold months, of her snowy Montana cabin, her favorite holiday spot.

Nastia Liukin is always traveling

A quick look through Nastia’s Instagram shows endless mentions of travel. Earlier this year, and while getting her influencer on, the five-time Olympic gold medalist went #ad as she promoted Pellini Coffee, telling fans:

“PelliniTop is made from 100% Arabica beans, with an aroma of chocolate, fruit, and honey. This coffee is so special! It reminds me of being in Italy. I love to make my morning coffee ritual slow and purposeful, setting my intentions and finding a bit of stillness before the day begins.”



Nastia retired aged 22 back in 2012. Her legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup.