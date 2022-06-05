Gymnast Nastia Liukin climbs car roof in leather pants

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is clambering up to the roof of a Mercedes-Benz four-wheel drive and showing off a tight pants look.

The five-time Olympic medalist, 32, made it another flawless style display for her 1.1 million Instagram followers this weekend, throwing in her love of faux leather and shouting out a car dealership – possibly as part of a sponsored deal.

Nastia Liukin got car moves in tight leather pants

The Russian-born star, recently making headlines for a yellow bikini showoff, covered up in skintight black pants and a skimpy khaki top, also going edgy in a mesh-effect gilet, plus a designer Celine fanny pack slung across her chest.

Showing off from the roof of the black vehicle and also offering a close-up of her boots, the 2008 all-around champion stunned as she flaunted her toned legs, also wearing shades and discreet gold jewelry.

Liukin wrote:

“It’s not the destination, it’s the journey 🪐 cc: @avondaledealerships.”

Nastia influences for an array of brands on social media, not limited to Olay and Dove skincare, Revolve clothing, Facebook App, plus Pottery Barn – the latter is a huge brand deal for Nastia, whose entire Dallas, TX home is kitted out by the home furnishings retailer.

Liukin also retails her own Volition skincare line, plus a best-selling APL sneaker collab.

“When I retired abruptly, after falling on my face in the 2012 Olympic trials, it put my entire life, and future, into perspective. It made me evaluate what was truly important to me. Winning a gold medal, I learned, doesn’t define you. It’s the moments that lead up to or follow that moment of glory, the messy, gritty, challenging moments that speak to who you are,” she told Bustle.

Nastia Liukin says she’s an influencer ‘to an extent’

The popular blonde continued: “There are so many different angles to my life now. I love being able to commentate. In the social media world we live in, I guess you could say I am an influencer to a certain extent. Maybe entrepreneur would be the best way to put it.”

Nastia’s legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup, now in its 13th year. The star is followed by fellow Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney. Liukin, meanwhile, follows stars including models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, plus singers Taylor Swift and Britney Spears. She retired aged just 22.