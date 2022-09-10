Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is arching her back in swimwear as she gets busy with a brave moment and shows off a ‘morning routine.’

The Russian-born former athlete remains popular on social media despite having retired in 2012 – she boasts 1.1 million followers and likely all were pleased to see her back in a bathing suit ahead of the weekend.

Shouting out cold plunge bath brand Plunge, Nastia shared poolside footage of herself in a multi tonal and aqua-colored swimsuit. The 32-year-old showed off her long legs and tiny waist while gearing herself up for the cold plunge – she was seen pouring herself a glass of water before getting going, here arching her back for a quick stretch.

The five-time Olympic medalist then walked away from her sunny Dallas, TX pool and into the ice-cold plunge bath, where she aced it.

Nastia was seen breathing deeply as she handled the massive temperature change. She then returned for a fresh-faced selfie and fit check while in stylish jeans.

In a caption, Nastia wrote that this was “our new morning routine.”

Nastia Liukin a big believer in cold plunge baths

Saying that her routine “includes” the Plunge bath, the blonde went on to list the benefits.

“OVERALL HEALTH: Immune system support. Increases blood flow. Reduces chronic pain. Boosts your metabolism. Better sleep 💤 (we could ALL use this, right!?) MENTAL HEALTH: Boost in energy⚡️Elevate mood. Practice discipline. Increased resilience RECOVERY: Lowers inflammation. Reduces muscle soreness. Boosts performance 🥇,” she wrote.

Also known for including ice plunge baths as part of her sports recovery is former UFC star Paige VanZant.

Nastia Liukin can unwind like a pro

Earlier this year, Nastia made headlines for jetting out to Costa Rica for a wellness retreat. She enjoyed traditional healing methods such as a river bath and also made sure fans saw her luxurious bathroom digs and the pools she hung out by.

“Unwinding is extremely important for me,” she told The Cut. “I feel like I’m always around so many people and I’m constantly talking and sharing my energy so I try to make time for myself, like doing a face mask.”

Nastia also has an interest in skincare that’s led her into business. She boasts skincare collabs with Volition, this via her Celery Green range, which includes a mask. In 2022, Nastia dropped her APL sneaker collabs, which were a sell-out. Clearly, this gymnast can sell anything.