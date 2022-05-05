Gymnast Nastia Liukin answers questions in bikini

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is answering fan questions while showing off her stunning bikini body. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist made April headlines for jetting out to Costa Rica on a wellness retreat, and she chose one photo from the trip for a recent Q&A.

Posting to her Instagram stories and for her 1.1 million followers, Nastia took the time to cherry-pick a selection of fan questions, offering an answer for each, plus a photo.

Nastia Liukin stuns in flower bikini for Instagram Q&A

One photo showed the blonde looking at peace as she posed in a tiny, stringy, and flower-print bikini while on a stone path attractively framed by lush greenery. Cocking her head up as she enjoyed a moment of shade, the Russian-born star highlighted her Gold Medal figure in her skimpy two-piece, also wearing a green cover-up very much not covering her up.

All smiles in shades, Nastia noted the fan, who asked:

“What did you think of Nayara Gardens in Costa Rica? Was the food good? Any tips?”

“Yes we absolutely LOVED it,” Nastia wrote. Here, “we” refers to the star and her boyfriend. “And we wish we had a few more days there,” she added.

Nastia Liukin in a bikini amid greenery. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Liukin’s travels, also seeing her make headlines for showing off a jaw-dropping handstand, equally brought insight into how she likes her wellness. Seemingly, it’s zen.

Nastia Liukin shares river bath experience

Posting an unusual river bath moment amid nature last month, the APL collaborator told fans:

“The river bath is tucked away in El Rio is our natural river bath, which sets the tone for this immersive experience. Starting with a cleansing of the aura, you will be immersed in the sounds of nature and guides to a state of healing. Exfoliate the skin with a natural detoxifying scrub, and then submerge in the healing properties of water with a 60-minute bath to warm your muscles and purify the body.” Liukin added that it was “hard to pick a favorite part but I think it would have to be the river bath.”

Nastia’s travels also saw her hosted by the luxury Hacienda AltaGracia Auberge Resorts Collection property, where she tagged herself for most of the trip. She has since returned to her Dallas, TX base, where she’s been showing off glam looks and including designer brands such as Jacquemus.