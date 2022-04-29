Gymnast Nastia Liukin all legs for pantless surprise

Nastia Liukin smiling in the street. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has dropped a massive surprise for her Instagram followers, showing that she 100% knows how to channel the casual-to-dressed trends currently sweeping TikTok.

The 32-year-old former athlete has largely been making April headlines for stunning while enjoying a wellness retreat in Costa Rica, but she’s back to her Dallas, TX base now, where posts are coming in fast.

Nastia Liukin goes pantless to dressed up

In a recent share, the five-time Olympic medalist showed her fun side, kicking off in selfie mode from her luxurious home and walking towards a mirror while wearing only a white and oversized t-shirt.

Nastia filmed her bare and toned legs as she padded towards the mirror barefoot, but the casual look didn’t last. The APL collaborator got right up close to the mirror, where her smartphone eventually took up the entire lens – here, she switched to a fully dolled-up and loud striped ensemble.

Rocking a multicolor pantsuit and throwing out ’80s vibes, Nastia smiled in her figure-flaunting ensemble, also toting a chic red hat, plus a full face of makeup.

The five-time Olympic medalist took to her caption, writing: “TikTok saw it first 😝 throwing it back to a few days ago with my @aliceandolivia fam + @brecca_danielle raising money for such an amazing cause, @texasccf 💕.”

Alice + Olivia is adored by celebrities including singer Kelly Clarkson, socialite Nicky Hilton, reality judge Heidi Klum, plus Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria. Nastia, meanwhile, is known for rocking major sports labels, plus having a designer edge. She’s a huge fan of luxury French designer Chanel.

Nastia Liukin’s gymnast career lives on

Liukin is this year celebrating her 13th year hosting the annual Nastia Cup, one keeping her gymnast career alive since her 2012 retirement. Opening up to The Cut, the blonde revealed that quitting the beam wasn’t easy.

“I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness,” she said.

“It’s important to find something you’re passionate about so you don’t feel like you’re being forced to go work out,” the Moscow native added.

Nastia is followed by 1.1 million on Instagram. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles keeps tabs on her.