Gymnast McKayla Maroney welcomes September in sheer top

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney is showing off her stunning fall style as she welcomes September.

The Olympic gymnast has been relatively quiet on social media this summer, but she was back to show off her figure and cute fit yesterday as she welcomed the month ushering in fall.

McKayla posted for her one million+ Instagram followers and to her Stories.

The California native, known for her fashion displays, switched up sporty and sexy as she rocked a classy black sheer top – she kept her athletic edge, though, by pairing it with tight gym shorts.

Filming herself in selfie mode, the 2012 Olympics face stunned as she showed off her toned legs and trim waist. She went cropped with her partly-opaque and partly-sheer top, layering things up by adding in a sarong-like skirt with a knotted finish.

Completing the look via sneakers and a headband, McKayla flicked her hair a little while standing in front of a mirror, delivering a gorgeous smile.

McKayla may have been off-the-grid for much of June and July, but she’s still been making headlines.

McKayla Maroney puckers up for summer

Back in April, McKayla showed her collab edge as she posted the exciting news that she’s branched into beauty.

The Glowy by McKayla founder, who talks beauty and skincare on her wellness Instagram, joined forces with Miage Skincare to launch her own lip gloss. She promoted the new drop while in a hot pink bikini and poolside to kick off the warmer months, telling fans:

“Ecstatic to be announcing my partnership with Miage Skincare today!! We just launched our lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it.”

McKayla added that she loved the ingredients, noting the “hydrating cactus water, sesame oil, and castor oil” inside the product.

McKayla Maroney stuns outdoors in summer silk dress

Not long after, McKayla returned to showcase her dressed-up edge as she posed outdoors from a lawn while stunning in a satin slip dress.

Knocking the camera dead, the Gold Medal winner posed in her strappy and sleeveless number, writing, “Me [handshake emoji] silk dresses.”

Fans left over 74,000 likes. McKayla’s Instagram is followed by fellow gymnasts, including Olympians such as Simone Biles and Nastia Liukin.