Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns in weekend bikini

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is stunning in a tiny bikini as she celebrates the Fourth of July.

The 26-year-old former athlete flaunted her Gold Medal figure in an upbeat Instagram share on Monday, posting for her 2 million+ followers and reminding them that she’s doing just great.

McKayla Maroney shares stunning bikini snap on holiday weekend

Soaking up the sun, McKayla posed from a lush corner spot in her backyard.

The California native highlighted her toned abs and legs, plus her curves as she donned a strappy and skimpy blue bikini, going a little sporty in her bralette-style top and making it a two-toned affair.

Wearing her long dark locks down, McKayla sent fans a piercing gaze and slight smile, also wearing warming blush and lip gloss as she went damp-haired.

Backed by climbing flowers and sitting on a white rug-and-cushion area, the London 2012 Olympics face wrote: “Hope your 4th is extra happy.”

Fans are likely glad to see Maroney celebrating. 2022 was another tough year as the gymnast joined 90 women seeking over $1 billion from the FBI over how the Bureau handled the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal – the FBI allegedly did not investigate the jailed USA Gymnastics physician’s ongoing abuse of young gymnasts, this despite FBI agents reportedly being told of his activities back in 2015. Maroney was, alongside gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, sexually abused by Nassar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

McKayla had delighted fans back on June 2 as she stunned in a slinky pink dress from a front yard. “Me [heart] silk dresses,” the Glowy by McKayla founder wrote.

McKayla Maroney focusing on wellness amid healing journey

McKayla posts to both her main Instagram and her Glowy account. The latter openly discusses wellness from skincare to fitness, plus McKayla’s healing journey from abuse and eating disorders. In May, the star addressed food, writing:

“When I did a raw vegan diet, I was so obsessed with eating ‘clean’ and ‘perfect’ but I wasn’t feeling good, or digesting well at all, and my skin paid the price. I just kept ignoring the red flags that this diet was not working for me.” Maroney is recovered from both anorexia and bulimia.

“I got lost in dogmatic thinking, and this idea of perfect health. I thought I needed to suffer and do something crazy and extreme to be successfully healthy,” she added. Also opening up on their eating disorders have been celebrities including singer Taylor Swift and actress Portia de Rossi.