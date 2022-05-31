Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns in spandex weekend workout

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney didn’t spend Memorial Day weekend indulging. The 26-year-old former athlete kept her fitness game strong as she hit the gym on Monday, also sharing a quick Instagram story marking it for her 1.4 million followers.

McKayla was all smiles as she went #resistance, and she picked a cute outfit, too.

McKayla Maroney hits the gym over Memorial Day

The GEICO spokesperson, making 2021 headlines for back-flipping onto a roof as she promoted the car insurance giant, posed for a sweet selfie as she peeped hints of her Gold Medal body.

Outfitted in a baby pink crop top, the gymnast showed off her workout style as she also rocked dark spandex yoga pants, snapping herself seated, indoors, and on a bench – she was also handling some heavy iron via a massive dumbbell.

Showcasing her plump pout and flawless complexion, the Glowy by McKayla wellness blogger wrote: “Lol hi.”

Of course, the California native picked a hot brand – the “JUST DO IT” on her cropped tee confirmed she was in Nike gear.

McKayla Maroney in the gym. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla continues to keep her body in tip-top shape despite her retired status. She also regularly dives into fitness as part of the wellness discussions over on her Glowy Instagram, where talk can span nutrition and exercise right through to summer skincare and gut health.

In June 2021, while sunbathing in a snazzy workout look, McKayla showed her sense of humor, writing: “Happy Sunday! ☀️ Hope you’re having a good day wherever you are in the world. I just finished my morning workout! 🤸‍♀️Quick reminder to keep your squats low, and your standards high. 😘”

McKayla Maroney has tips to feel better, overall

The eating disorder survivor, also a sexual abuse survivor following her harrowing ordeals with jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, has a knack for being a glass half full woman. Showing a glam photo last year, she revealed this was how “I feel after I put on my tinted sunscreen, lipstick, gold hoop earrings, and some sunglasses.”

“I know this seems like a lot, but whenever I’m having a bad confidence week or month I do these things, and it’s like armor,” she added, then revealing past troubles as she continued: “In the worst part of my binge eating, or acne struggles when I felt terrible about myself, I’d still do these things to help myself leave the house. It does make a difference. Even in sweats these things will level up how you feel about yourself I swear.”