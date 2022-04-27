Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns in skimpy spandex showoff

McKayla Maroney poses from a pool. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is showing off her Gold Medal body in a skimpy spandex look, and she’s catching major likes. The 25-year-old is fresh from a gym-ready show-off on her Instagram, one posted today for her 1.4 million followers and shouting out a major brand.

McKayla, fresh from launching her own lip gloss, has partnered up with fast-fashion giant Shein, and she put the shine in it, all right.

McKayla Maroney stuns in spandex

Sharing cute snaps from a lush and greenery-filled terrace, the London 2012 Olympic face posed in a pale green set, looking ready to workout and also showing off her curves.

McKayla opened on a deck backed by tables and chairs, plus parasols. The California native stunned the camera in her tight leggings, also showcasing her abs as she modeled a matching sports bra with a low-cut neckline and cute criss-cross details.

The GEICO face wore her long locks down, also flaunting her plump pout.

A final slide showed the gymnast in selfie mode as she walked along a sunny road and carried a backpack on one shoulder.

Confirming she’s getting her glow on and offering fans a sweet discount code, the beauty took to her caption writing, “Wearing @glowmode_official for my workout today✨Shop all of the new #GLOWMODE designs and use my code “MCKAYLA” to save 15% off the entire @shein_us site! #SHEINpartner #glowmodeON.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shein is also known for being promoted by reality star Khloe Kardashian. McKayla, meanwhile, snagged herself over 10,000 likes in under 30 minutes.

Pay on Instagram is pretty straightforward and correlates with one’s following – the higher the fanbase, the more the poster is set to earn.

Experts at Vox stated, “Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

McKayla Maroney has many strings to her bow

In 2021, McKayla landed a large promo gig fronting car insurance giant GEICO. The star is also busy running her Glowy by McKayla beauty Instagram, an account offering a variety of wellness advice from skincare and nutrition to exercise and good mental health.

McKayla is, herself, a survivor of both anorexia and bulimia, plus the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics medic Larry Nassar.