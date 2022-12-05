McKayla Maroney stuns in a colorful dress. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney decided today was the perfect day to enjoy some holiday lights, as the gymnast adorned a gorgeous dress and took some photos among the ever-changing leaves.

McKayla had on a white, empire waist dress that had a colorful butterfly pattern —which added a whimsical touch to it. The neckline was cut low, with allowed for the athlete’s bright red bra to peek through. The sleeves were oversized and added to the overall “princess vibe” of the whole look.

She paired the dress with bright red thigh-high boots that matched her bra perfectly.

McKayla decided to keep things simple and opted out of accessories to keep the focus on the dress.

The gorgeous brunette cut her hair into layers that highlighted her natural features.

The makeup tied everything together, as she wore neutral eyeshadow and red lipstick to really sell her Christmas look.

McKayla Maroney wants to protect your lips with Miage Skincare

McKayla has embarked on her latest business endeavor with Miage Skincare, who she has recently partnered with. The gymnast and the cosmetics company have come together to create their latest lip gloss.

What makes this lip gloss different from the rest? Not only is it made to taste great, but it also includes SPF.

SPF is very important in skincare and is known to reduce the damaging effects of the sun, as well as help prevent skin cancer.

The Olympian posted on Instagram to promote her latest product while in a hot pink bikini set. She told her 1.4 million followers that this was not only the best-tasting lip gloss on the market but also her favorite everyday gloss.

“I’ve been dying to tell you about it. It has the prettiest shine, but it’s not super sticky like some other lip glosses that stick to your hair when it gets windy. I’m in Palm Springs rn and I can attest this did not happen,” she said on Instagram.

McKayla Maroney embraces Sagittarius season with her skintight dress

December is an exciting month for a lot of people, and McKayla is no different. The retired athlete decided to bring in the month with a colorful outfit that could brighten anyone’s day.

She had on a long sleeve multicolored dress that dawned an array of patterns. The dress stopped right below her knees to showcase her sued heeled boots.

Over the dress, she had on a green wool blazer that really complemented the outfit.

For accessories, she wore black sunglasses, a small Louis Vuitton bag, gold hoops, and an assortment of rings.