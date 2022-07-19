Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns in peephole spandex

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is flaunting her Gold Medal body in a super-cute spandex look.

The 26-year-old former athlete continues to stay in tip-top shape despite a retired status. After making weekend headlines for a workout in Adidas gear, the brunette was back for more sporty action in a selfie shared just before Monday.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, McKayla showed off her figure and gym style as she matched in a tight look with a peephole and criss-cross finish.

Snapping a selfie as she posed by a white wall, the London 2012 Olympics face stunned in a rust-red pair of leggings paired with a coordinating and low-cut sports bra with string detailing.

Peeping hints of her cleavage and showing off her slim waist, McKayla added a cube-print cardigan in red and white, going unbuttoned for more of a skin flash and adding a sweet hair slide.

Maroney wore minimal makeup as she also flaunted a French manicure, with hoop earrings adding classy accents.

McKayla Maroney poses in leggings and a sports bra. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla is a regular with the workout updates – gym sessions have this year shown the Olympian training with weights in the gym, and the results were visible over the Fourth of July as she stunned fans in a skimpy bikini. The California native gained over 80,000 likes over the annual calendar date weekend, writing: “Hope your 4th is extra happy.”

McKayla Maroney reveals life revamp after veganism

McKayla, a survivor of both anorexia and bulimia, addressed her past and current wellness on her Glowy by McKayla wellness Instagram. In May, the gymnast addressed gut health, revisiting days when she was plant-based and confessing that it just didn’t work out for her.

“When I did a raw vegan diet, I was so obsessed with eating “clean” and “perfect,” but I wasn’t feeling good, or digesting well at all, and my skin paid the price. I just kept ignoring the red flags that this diet was not working for me,” she wrote, adding:

“I got lost in dogmatic thinking, and this idea of perfect health. I thought I needed to suffer and do something crazy and extreme to be successfully healthy. (That way of thinking clearly came from gymnastics lol)🤦‍♀️.”

McKayla Maroney launches lip gloss in bikini

Earlier this summer, McKayla jumped aboard the branding bandwagon, linking up with Miage beauty and launching a lip gloss. Also linked to beauty are gymnasts Simone Biles via her SK-II ambassador role, plus Nastia Liukin, who boasts skincare collabs with Volition.