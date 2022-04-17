Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns in bikini for career announcement

McKayla Maroney poses from a pool. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney today made an exciting career announcement on Instagram, and she did it in a tiny bikini. The London 2012 Olympics face, best known for her viral “unimpressed” face, is fresh from an update confirming yet another brand has chosen to partner with her.

McKayla has made pandemic headlines for becoming the face of car insurance giant GEICO, and it looks like she’s since attracted the attention of a beauty brand.

McKayla Maroney delivers big news in bikini

Posting a gallery of figure-flaunting images while stripped down to her swimwear on Sunday, Maroney stunned fans with her Gold Medal body, also flaunting a plump pout.

Lounging around in her itty-bitty and hot pink bikini, the gymnast thrilled her 1.4 million followers as she held up a Miage Skincare lipgloss, one she’d clearly applied to herself.

Showing off her cute face, slim waist, McKayla opted for low-key glam via a French tip manicure and warming blush, then driving her followers to take a closer peek at her lips via a caption.

McKayla shared that she is “ecstatic” to announce teaming up with Miage Skincare, adding: “We just launched our BLOOM lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it.”

Continuing as she gained over 15,000 likes in under an hour, the flexible star added: “This has been my favorite everyday lip gloss for a while now – I’ve been dying to tell you about it. It has the prettiest shine, but it’s not super sticky like some other lip glosses that stick to your hair when it gets windy. I’m in Palm Springs rn and I can attest this did not happen.”

McKayla confirmed that her favorite “part” of the product is the clean ingredients list, which includes “hydrating cactus water,” plus sesame and castor oil. Maroney is a seasoned beauty blogger over on her Glowy by McKayla Instagram, a feed also bringing fans lifestyle, exercise, and nutrition tips.

McKayla Maroney attracts fashion giant Shein

Today’s post isn’t the only new brand announcement from McKayla this year. In March, she posted to confirm her gig with fast-fashion retailer Shein, a brand also fronted by reality star Khloe Kardashian.

“So excited to be joining @shein_us as they Celebrate Women’s History Month! Be sure to catch our livestream tomorrow,” she captioned a stunning home snap.