McKayla looked amazing in her dress. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney previously secured gold and silver medals at the Olympics.

But McKayla has shown she’s also a winner in fashion.

The 26-year-old looked amazing this week as she posed for a mirror selfie in a brown minidress.

McKayla looked incredible in the form-fitting attire, which had long sleeves and puff shoulders.

Adding a pair of thigh-high, brown heeled boots to the ensemble, the retired gymnast wore red lipstick, which matched her nail color.

She added a pair of gold hoop earrings to the look and wore her long brunette hair loose over one shoulder.

Celebrating the turn in the weather, McKayla wrote, “Actually felt like Fall today,” and added an autumn leaf emoji.

McKayla Maroney poses for more selfies

McKayla is no stranger to sharing glamorous selfies online, which show her love of fashion.

The former athlete — who gave up gymnastics in February 2016 — looked fantastic earlier this week when she posted a picture to her 1.4 million Instagram fans while wearing a gorgeous pink gown.

The dress also featured a black floral print design with a plunging neckline.

McKayla dressed the look up with bright pink lipstick to match her outfit and added a pair of gold hooped earrings.

Posting the picture from her car, she also wore false lashes, a gold chain-style bracelet, and a delicate gold necklace.

In a running theme, McKayla also posted a picture from her vehicle just last month.

Wearing her hair in a ponytail, McKayla donned a lovely burnt orange-colored top for an outing with a high neck and short sleeves.

She again paired the knit with a pink lip and added dainty gold earrings to finish the look.

McKayla Maroney looks sensational in a nude mini dress

McKayla’s great sense of style was also shown off when she posted another photo recently of her wearing a cute nude-colored minidress.

The star looked great in the form-fitting ensemble, which had an added belt detail and showcased her svelte figure.

McKayla opted to wear strappy heels with the outfit, which elongated her already long legs and added height to her petite frame.

The gymnast also wore her luscious brown hair loose and in a middle part and added to the elegant look by pulling it to one side and letting it fall over her shoulder.